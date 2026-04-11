Nick Castellanos Debuts at First Base | Padres Spring Training Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Nick Castellanos' First Base Debut: A Smooth Transition

The San Diego Padres recently signed Nick Castellanos, and his first base debut on the first day of spring games showcased his natural talent. Castellanos has been working diligently at first base since arriving in camp, and his enjoyment of the position is evident. He's been training with infield instructors Ryan Goins and Nick Punto, and his offseason dedication has paid off.

The Padres plan to use a platoon system at first base, with Castellanos and left-handed hitter Gavin Sheets sharing time. This approach allows for versatility and ensures a competitive environment. Other players like Sung-Mun Song, Miguel Andujar, and Ty France will also get opportunities during spring training, making it a crucial period for roster decisions.

Pitchers' Progress and Versatility

Pitchers are gradually making their way towards the rotation. Germán Márquez is working on all aspects of his game with pitching coach Ruben Niebla, while Griffin Canning has been throwing batting practice and live BP but is still recovering from Achilles surgery. Joe Musgrove, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, is taking a cautious approach, acknowledging his progress and aiming for a full season.

Reliever Jason Adam has been throwing live BP and bullpens, and he's confident he'll be ready for Opening Day. Manager Craig Stammen emphasizes caution but hasn't ruled out Adam's potential to start the season. Logan Gillaspie, initially set to start the first spring game, was scratched due to paternity leave. Stammen views Gillaspie as a versatile pitcher, capable of starting, long relief, or high-leverage situations.

Left-handed starter Jagger Haynes made a solid start, allowing only two runs over two innings. Garrett Hawkins, a new Padre, was the standout pitcher, not allowing any hits in his 0.2 innings. The Padres' pitching staff is shaping up, with some players designated for assignment or placed on the IL.

WBC Preparation and Lineup Experiments

As the team prepares for the World Baseball Classic (WBC), Manny Machado, Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts will join their respective teams next Sunday. Manager Stammen will prioritize their in-game practice and teamwork with Padres teammates. The lineup construction will be an ongoing experiment, with Tatis Jr.'s position in the order a key consideration.

Tatis Jr. may not lead off this season, as he prefers any position in the order. Last season, he led off and had a strong .814 OPS with 25 HR and 71 RBI. Moving him down the order could boost run and power production, providing more opportunities for other hitters.

Non-Roster Invites and Power Hitting

Non-roster invites Jose Miranda and Padres prospect Romeo Sanabria made an impact in the first spring game, combining for three of the four runs scored. Miranda's performance continued in the next game, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a double. He's making a strong case for a bench job.

Knuckleballer Matt Waldron started the next game, allowing only one hit and no runs in two innings. Catcher Freddy Fermin had a successful day, making three successful challenges, showcasing the team's focus on strategic plays.