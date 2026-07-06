Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa: World Title Fight - Exact Ring Walk Time (2026)

The stage is set for a thrilling world title showdown tonight! Get ready for an electrifying night of boxing as Nick Ball defends his WBA featherweight title against the formidable Brandon Figueroa. This isn't just any fight; it's a clash of titans happening right in Ball's hometown of Liverpool.

Ball, who sensationally claimed the belt in June 2024 with a dominant performance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is making his fourth title defense. He's facing a truly tough opponent in Figueroa, a fighter who has already conquered championships in both the super-bantamweight and featherweight divisions. This promises to be an absolute blockbuster, a fight you absolutely won't want to miss!

But here's where it gets interesting for fight fans: SunSport has the EXACT start time for you. The main event, featuring the ring-walks for Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa, is scheduled for 10:15 PM GMT. The undercard action will kick off earlier in the evening, starting at 7:00 PM GMT. The entire event will unfold at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Wondering how to catch all the action? You can tune in live on DAZN. For boxing enthusiasts, DAZN offers a fantastic package: sign up for just £15.99 per month and gain access to over 185 fights annually. If you're looking for the ultimate boxing experience, the ‘Ultimate’ plan is available for £24.99 per month, which includes 12 bonus pay-per-view fights each year at no additional cost. And for those who want minute-by-minute updates, SunSport will be providing a LIVE blog to keep you in the loop.

Now, let's talk about the real drama. Nick Ball, a British fighter on the rise, is stepping into the ring with a proven champion in Figueroa. While Ball has shown incredible promise and skill, Figueroa's experience at multiple weight classes is undeniable. Is Ball's hometown advantage enough to overcome Figueroa's championship pedigree? Some might argue that Figueroa's proven track record in winning belts across different divisions gives him a significant edge. What are your thoughts? Do you believe Nick Ball can secure another dominant victory, or will Brandon Figueroa prove to be too much to handle? Let us know in the comments below!