‘Nice shoes, mate’: we road test the brick-shaped £199 Lego Crocs (2026)

Prepare to be amazed and slightly horrified as we dive into the world of fashion's latest enigma: the Lego Crocs! These aren't your average shoes; they're a bold statement, a conversation starter, and a potential foot-crushing experience all rolled into one.

The Painful Promise of Lego Crocs

We all know the agony of stepping on a stray Lego brick, but what about walking on them all day? That's the challenge I accepted when I got my hands on a prototype pair of Lego Crocs, priced at a whopping £199.

9 AM: The Arrival

My Lego Crocs arrived, and I couldn't wait to try them out. Little did my Zoom colleagues know, I was rocking my pajama bottoms and these comical creations. Surprisingly, they kept my feet toasty, outperforming my usual slippers.

1 PM: Navigating London's Streets

London's commute is already a challenge, but with my feet trapped in these portable Jenga towers, it became an epic journey. I navigated buses and escalators with caution, grateful for my good manners that prevented me from resting my feet on the seats.

2 PM: Bowling Adventure

I tested my bowling skills at Bloomsbury Lanes, where my Crocs acted as giant anchors. Despite my initial success, I quickly realized it wasn't the Crocs that made me a bowling champion. A fellow bowler complimented my shoes, but I couldn't help but feel embarrassed as I struggled with my next turns.

3 PM: Park Stroll

Walking through the park, I became a spectacle in my giant red rubber clogs. The Guardian photographer, Anna Gordon, found my struggle hilarious, capturing my agony in hopes of capturing the next viral sensation.

4 PM: Spinning Class

My spin class instructor, Millie, was both impressed and baffled by my Crocs. She questioned the £200 price tag and wondered if I could even pedal in them. Turns out, the extra weight provided a unique challenge, making me feel like a suffering superhero.

9 PM: The Nightclub Test

The ultimate test: could my Lego Crocs get me into a posh Mayfair nightclub? Where even Hitler would be welcomed, but Jesus might be turned away? Unfortunately, my Crocs seemed to have a built-in bouncer repellent. I was denied entry at three different velvet ropes, with comments ranging from "not tonight" to "health and safety violation."

Final Thoughts

Back in my trusty Adidas, I reflected on my Lego Croc adventure. These shoes are more than just footwear; they're a statement piece, a conversation starter, and a reminder that sometimes, fashion triumphs over practicality. My feet survived, but my ego needed some rebuilding. I think I'll stick to my comfortable ignorance when it comes to fashion's wild rides.