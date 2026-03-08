NHS ibuprofen warning: Who needs to take second medication? (2026)

Ibuprofen is a common painkiller, but who knew it could be so controversial? The NHS has issued a warning, advising caution for certain individuals when using this over-the-counter medication. While it's readily available across the UK, not everyone should pop these pills without a second thought.

Allergic reactions and side effects: If you've ever had an allergic reaction to aspirin, ibuprofen, or other NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), beware! Symptoms like wheezing, runny nose, or skin irritation are red flags. The NHS warns against oral or topical ibuprofen in such cases, as it could lead to unexpected side effects.

Pregnancy and age-related concerns: Expectant mothers, take note! The NHS advises against ibuprofen during pregnancy. Additionally, the guidance sheds light on an age-related risk. If you're over 65, ibuprofen can increase the likelihood of stomach ulcers. Your doctor may prescribe additional medication to protect your stomach if you're a senior taking ibuprofen long-term.

When to consult your GP: Before taking ibuprofen, it's crucial to be aware of your medical history. The NHS recommends consulting your GP if you've experienced stomach bleeding or perforation due to NSAIDs, or if you have severe organ failures, heart disease, asthma, or certain gastrointestinal conditions. Even chickenpox sufferers should proceed with caution, as ibuprofen may increase infection and skin reaction risks.

