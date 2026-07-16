NHS England: Over 1 Million People Using Online GP Services (2026)

Imagine a world where seeing your doctor doesn’t always mean sitting in a crowded waiting room. For over a million people in south-east England each month, that’s already a reality—they’re reaching out to their GPs online instead. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this shift to digital healthcare a game-changer for convenience, or does it risk leaving some patients behind? Let’s dive in.

Following new rules introduced last year, every GP practice in England is now required to offer online consultations for both medical and administrative needs during regular hours. NHS England has even launched a GP Online Access campaign to spread the word. The numbers speak for themselves: across the region, online submissions have more than doubled, jumping from 540,000 in December 2024 to a staggering 1.2 million in December 2025. That’s a lot of people opting for virtual over in-person care.

Dr. Tim Caroe, director of primary care transformation in the South East, puts it simply: ‘This campaign is about letting patients know they have a choice about how they get help.’ But is choice always a good thing? While online access can save time and reduce pressure on busy practices, some worry it might widen the gap for those less tech-savvy or without reliable internet. And this is the part most people miss: What happens to the personal touch of face-to-face care in a digital-first system?

Here’s a thought: If online consultations become the norm, how will GPs ensure they’re still providing the same level of empathy and understanding? Or is efficiency the ultimate goal? We’d love to hear your thoughts—do you think digital healthcare is the future, or are there downsides we’re not talking enough about? Let us know in the comments!