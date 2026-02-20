NHL Weekly Recap: Bjugstad to Devils, Panarin Traded, Trotz Retires & More! (Feb 2-8, 26) (2026)

The NHL's Olympic Break: Trading, Injuries, and Retirement Drama

The Olympic break is a pivotal moment for NHL teams, and this year's edition didn't disappoint. From blockbuster trades to season-ending injuries and surprising retirements, here's a recap of the five most significant stories from the past week:

Bjugstad's New Jersey Adventure: The Devils, despite their current playoff drought, made a move to bolster their center depth by acquiring Nick Bjugstad from the St. Louis Blues. Bjugstad, a 33-year-old veteran, hasn't had a stellar season, but his past success, including a 45-point campaign just two years ago, makes him a valuable addition. And with a year left on his contract, he's not just a rental. But here's where it gets controversial—the Devils gave up a minor leaguer and a fourth-round pick, a price some might consider steep for a player with Bjugstad's recent production. Juho Lammikko, who lost his roster spot, declined a minor league assignment and has since moved to Switzerland.

Huberdeau's Hip Surgery: The Calgary Flames, out of playoff contention, made the tough decision to shut down veteran winger Jonathan Huberdeau for the season. He'll undergo hip resurfacing surgery for an injury that has plagued him all year. With five years left on his contract, carrying a substantial cap charge, the Flames are hoping he can return to his former self. Huberdeau's production has been a far cry from his career-best season with Florida in 2021-22, which raises questions about his long-term future with the team.

Panarin's LA Adventure: In a move that shocked many, the New York Rangers traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings just before the trade freeze. The Kings acquired a legitimate top-line scorer, but at a cost. They retained 50% of Panarin's expiring contract and gave up a conditional draft pick that could turn into a second-rounder. Panarin, however, quickly signed a two-year extension with LA, turning down more lucrative offers elsewhere. This move adds intrigue to the Kings' lineup, but it's a gamble, especially considering Panarin's preference for Los Angeles.

Trotz's Unexpected Retirement: Barry Trotz, the GM of the Nashville Predators, has had a tumultuous few years. After a successful coaching career, he stepped into the GM role and made big signings in 2024, including Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. However, the team has struggled, missing the playoffs last season. This week, Trotz announced his retirement, effective after the trade deadline, leaving the team's GM search in flux. The initial plan to use CAA Executive Search was scrapped due to a conflict of interest, and the search will now be conducted internally.

Jones' Suspension Saga: Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones has had a challenging season. After an injury and a stint in the minors, he was suspended for 20 games by the NHL for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances program. Jones will also undergo evaluation and potential treatment through the Player Assistance Program. With only seven games played this season, his future with the Penguins is uncertain.

The NHL never fails to provide drama, even during the Olympic break. These stories will undoubtedly spark debates among fans and analysts alike. What's your take on these moves? Are the Devils getting a fair deal with Bjugstad? Can Huberdeau return to his former glory? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

