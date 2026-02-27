NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Teams for Jesper Wallstedt (2026)

The Minnesota Wild's recent blockbuster acquisition of Quinn Hughes has set the stage for an arms race in the Central Division. With GM Bill Guerin looking to add to his roster, the future of goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has come into question. Here are three potential suitors for Wallstedt, considering organizational assets and internal needs:
New Jersey Devils: This move would be a significant shift for GM Tom Fitzgerald, especially with Jacob Markstrom's struggles and Mikhail Yegorov still years away. From the Wild's perspective, Dawson Mercer could be an intriguing target for Guerin. Additionally, a trade involving Jack Hughes would be a bold move, despite the high cost and directional implications for the Devils.
St. Louis Blues: With the Blues sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, they are open for business, albeit with high prices. Robert Thomas, a 2017 20th overall pick, checks all the Wild's boxes in terms of age, style, contract, and position. This deal could provide cost certainty for Guerin and allow the Blues to move on from Jordan Binnington.
Ottawa Senators: The Senators' search for consistent goaltending has been ongoing since the trade of Filip Gustavsson in 2018. With the Wild now needing a young center, the Senators have multiple prospects like Dylan Cozens, Ridly Greig, and Shane Pinto who could be part of a deal for Wallstedt. This move would address both the Wild's and Senators' needs, with a hint of irony given the previous trade blunder.