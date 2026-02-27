NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Teams for Jesper Wallstedt (2026)

The Minnesota Wild's recent blockbuster acquisition of Quinn Hughes has set the stage for an arms race in the Central Division. With GM Bill Guerin looking to add to his roster, the future of goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has come into question. Here are three potential suitors for Wallstedt, considering organizational assets and internal needs:

  1. New Jersey Devils: This move would be a significant shift for GM Tom Fitzgerald, especially with Jacob Markstrom's struggles and Mikhail Yegorov still years away. From the Wild's perspective, Dawson Mercer could be an intriguing target for Guerin. Additionally, a trade involving Jack Hughes would be a bold move, despite the high cost and directional implications for the Devils.

    See Also
    Avalanche vs Red Wings Game 53 Preview: Lineup Changes, Goalie Matchup & MoreUtah Mammoth vs Detroit Red Wings | Keller & Schmaltz Lead the Way | NHL Highlights104 Saves! Unbelievable High School Hockey Goalie PerformanceBlue Jackets' Charlie Coyle Scores Hat Trick, Assist in Win Over Blackhawks

  2. St. Louis Blues: With the Blues sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, they are open for business, albeit with high prices. Robert Thomas, a 2017 20th overall pick, checks all the Wild's boxes in terms of age, style, contract, and position. This deal could provide cost certainty for Guerin and allow the Blues to move on from Jordan Binnington.

    See Also
    Ilya Protas Scores 18th Goal of the Season, Dedicates it to Brother Aliaksei

  3. Ottawa Senators: The Senators' search for consistent goaltending has been ongoing since the trade of Filip Gustavsson in 2018. With the Wild now needing a young center, the Senators have multiple prospects like Dylan Cozens, Ridly Greig, and Shane Pinto who could be part of a deal for Wallstedt. This move would address both the Wild's and Senators' needs, with a hint of irony given the previous trade blunder.

NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Teams for Jesper Wallstedt (2026)

References

Top Articles
Roy Keane's Fiery Rant on Man Utd's Michael Carrick Appointment
NYT Connections Puzzle #951: Tips, Hints, and Answers for Jan. 17
NASA Artemis II: First Crewed Moon Mission Launch Preparation Live!
Latest Posts
AI Hardware Competition: System Design, Energy Efficiency, and TCO Explained
Roy Jones Jr's Top 3 Boxers of All Time: Ali, Robinson, and Duran!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5753

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.