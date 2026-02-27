NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Teams for Jesper Wallstedt (2026)

The Minnesota Wild's recent blockbuster acquisition of Quinn Hughes has set the stage for an arms race in the Central Division. With GM Bill Guerin looking to add to his roster, the future of goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has come into question. Here are three potential suitors for Wallstedt, considering organizational assets and internal needs:

St. Louis Blues: With the Blues sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, they are open for business, albeit with high prices. Robert Thomas, a 2017 20th overall pick, checks all the Wild's boxes in terms of age, style, contract, and position. This deal could provide cost certainty for Guerin and allow the Blues to move on from Jordan Binnington.