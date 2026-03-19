NHL Trade Deadline: Wild Acquire McCarron, Eyeing Playoff Push (2026)
The NHL Trade Deadline: A Game-Changing Move for the Minnesota Wild
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the hockey world, the Minnesota Wild have acquired veteran center Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators. But here's where it gets controversial: the Wild gave up a 2028 second-round draft pick for McCarron's services. Is this a wise investment, or a risky gamble?
McCarron, a 30-year-old veteran, has been having a career year with the Predators, logging impressive ice time (14:30) and showcasing his size (6'6
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