NHL Trade Deadline 2026: Western Canadian Teams Dominate TSN's Trade Bait List (2026)

The NHL trade market is heating up, and Western Canada is the epicenter! With the trade deadline looming on March 6th, the rumor mill is churning, and several teams are poised to make significant moves. This season, the spotlight shines brightly on the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, as they dominate the early trade discussions. But who are the key players potentially on the move? Let's dive in!

According to TSN's first Trade Bait list, a whopping eight of the top 15 players hail from the Canucks, Flames, Edmonton Oilers, or Winnipeg Jets. Leading the charge at number one is Kiefer Sherwood, the 30-year-old right-winger from Vancouver. He's making waves with a career-high scoring pace, boasting 17 goals in 44 games, and is a league leader with 210 hits. What makes Sherwood particularly attractive is his manageable cap hit of just $1.5 million on an expiring contract.

Joining Sherwood at the top of the list are:

Rasmus Andersson (Calgary, Right Defenseman)

(Calgary, Right Defenseman) Artemi Panarin (NY Rangers, Left Winger)

(NY Rangers, Left Winger) Nazem Kadri (Calgary, Centre)

(Calgary, Centre) Steven Stamkos (Nashville, Centre)

Also featured are:

Blake Coleman (Calgary, Left Winger)

(Calgary, Left Winger) Dougie Hamilton (Carolina, Right Defenseman)

(Carolina, Right Defenseman) Alex Tuch (Buffalo, Right Winger)

(Buffalo, Right Winger) Elias Pettersson (Vancouver, Centre) - who's in the second season of an 8-year, $11.6 million AAV contract.

Completing the Western Canadian representation are:

Andrew Mangiapane (Edmonton, Left Winger)

(Edmonton, Left Winger) Connor Garland (Vancouver, Left Winger)

(Vancouver, Left Winger) Luke Schenn (Winnipeg, Right Defenseman)

Vancouver and St. Louis stand out as the most represented teams on the list, each with five players.

Keep an eye on teams like Toronto, Montreal, Dallas, Colorado, Minnesota, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, Tampa Bay, and New Jersey, as they are expected to be active buyers.

Important Dates to Remember:

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET on February 4th to complete trades before the Olympic freeze. Trading resumes on February 23rd.

Trade Bait - January 15th

Here's a quick look at the top players on the list, including their positions, ages, stats, and contract details:

| No. | Player | Pos | Age | GP | G | P | Cap Hit | 2026-27 |

| :-- | :----------------- | :-- | :-: | :-: | :-: | :-: | :------- | :------ |

| 1 | Kiefer Sherwood | RW | 30 | 44 | 17 | 23 | $1.5M | UFA |

| 2 | Rasmus Andersson | RD | 29 | 46 | 10 | 29 | $4.5M | UFA |

| 3 | Artemi Panarin | LW | 34 | 47 | 16 | 51 | $11.6M | UFA |

| 4 | Nazem Kadri | C | 35 | 46 | 8 | 32 | $7M | 3 Years |

| 5 | Steven Stamkos | C | 36 | 46 | 20 | 31 | $8M | 2 Years |

| 6 | Blake Coleman | LW | 34 | 44 | 13 | 21 | $4.9M | 1 Year |

| 7 | Dougie Hamilton | RD | 32 | 42 | 5 | 13 | $9M | 2 Years |

| 8 | Alex Tuch | RW | 29 | 44 | 15 | 38 | $4.75M | UFA |

| 9 | Elia Pettersson | C | 27 | 38 | 13 | 28 | $11.6M | 6 Years |

| 10 | Jesperi Kotkaniemi | C | 25 | 26 | 2 | 6 | $4.82M | 4 Years |

| 11 | Robert Thomas | C | 26 | 42 | 11 | 33 | $8.125M | 5 Years |

| 12 | Andrew Mangiapane | LW | 29 | 41 | 5 | 11 | $3.6M | 1 Year |

| 13 | Ondrej Palat | LW | 34 | 47 | 4 | 10 | $6M | 1 Year |

| 14 | Conor Garland | RW | 29 | 35 | 7 | 22 | $4.95M | 5 Years |

| 15 | Luke Schenn | RD | 36 | 31 | 1 | 5 | $2.75M | UFA |

| 16 | Justin Faulk | RD | 33 | 47 | 11 | 22 | $6.5M | 1 Year |

| 17 | Connor Murphy | RD | 32 | 46 | 1 | 8 | $4.4M | UFA |

| 28 | Michael Bunting | LW | 30 | 46 | 11 | 26 | $4.5M | UFA |

| 19 | Boone Jenner | C | 32 | 32 | 8 | 22 | $3.75M | UFA |

| 20 | Jake DeBrusk | LW | 29 | 45 | 12 | 22 | $5.5M | 5 Years |

| 21 | Logan Stanley | LD | 27 | 44 | 7 | 14 | $1.25M | UFA |

| 22 | Brayden Schenn | C | 34 | 47 | 9 | 19 | $6.5M | 2 Years |

| 23 | Jordan Binnington | G | 32 | 27 | 3.53 | .871 | $6M | 1 Year |

| 24 | Mario Ferraro | LD | 27 | 45 | 3 | 11 | $3.25M | UFA |

| 25 | Evander Kane | LW | 34 | 45 | 7 | 21 | $5.125M | UFA |

| 26 | Nick Leddy | LD | 34 | 18 | 0 | 3 | $4M | UFA |

| 27 | Ryan O’Reilly | C | 35 | 46 | 13 | 39 | $4.5M | 1 Year |

| 28 | Jonathan Marchessault | C | 35 | 28 | 7 | 10 | $5.5M | 3 Years |

| 29 | Jordan Kyrou | RW | 27 | 37 | 8 | 19 | $8.125M | 5 Years |

| 30 | Philippe Myers | RD | 29 | 23 | 0 | 2 | $850K | 1 Year |

But here's where it gets controversial... Could the focus on Western Canadian teams be a sign of a shift in the league's power dynamics? Or is it simply a reflection of the current market?

And this is the part most people miss... The impact of these trades extends beyond the ice. They can significantly affect team morale, fan engagement, and even the financial stability of franchises.

What do you think? Are these the right players to watch? Will these trades reshape the NHL landscape? Share your thoughts in the comments below!