NHL Status Report: Key Player Updates and Injury News (2026)

The NHL is buzzing with injury updates and lineup changes as the season heats up! But will these adjustments impact the outcome of the games?

Boston Bruins: The Bruins are sweating over the status of their leading goal scorer, Morgan Geekie, who is questionable for the game against the Penguins due to a family matter. He left the previous game early, leaving his team's offense in a potential bind. Meanwhile, Hampus Lindholm's day-to-day status continues, but he could be activated from injured reserve soon. Elias Lindholm, the center, is expected to play despite a nagging lower-body injury. Jonathan Aspirot, a defenseman, signed a two-year deal worth $1.8 million, a significant investment in the team's future.

New Jersey Devils: Johnathan Kovacevic is set to make his season debut after knee surgery, a boost for the Devils' defense. However, Dougie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch, sparking questions about his recent performance. Evgenii Dadonov is back after a 22-game absence, and the forward line is looking potent. Stefan Noesen's knee surgery and Zack MacEwen's ACL surgery will keep them out for the season, which could impact the team's depth.

Edmonton Oilers: Tristan Jarry is expected to return from a lower-body injury, a huge relief for the Oilers' goaltending situation. He has been impressive since joining the team in December. The Oilers will need him as they face a tough back-to-back road trip.

Vegas Golden Knights: Carter Hart is dealing with a lower-body injury and is out week-to-week, leaving a void in the Golden Knights' net. Carl Lindbom is expected to start in his absence, but can he fill Hart's shoes?

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach, and Jake Evans are all working their way back from injuries. Laine, in particular, has been out since mid-October and is a key piece to the Canadiens' offense. His return could be a game-changer.

Florida Panthers: Brad Marchand, the Panthers' leading point scorer, is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. His absence was felt in their recent win. Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut, a bright spot for the team.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust is questionable for the game against the Bruins due to a lower-body injury. His absence could impact the Penguins' offense, as he is a key contributor. The team recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard from the AHL, adding depth to their forward group.

Buffalo Sabres: Michael Kesselring is inching closer to a return, but the Sabres are being cautious. He will be eased back into physical activity, and his status for upcoming games is uncertain. The Sabres have a challenging homestand ahead, and Kesselring's potential return could be a welcome addition.

But here's where it gets controversial: Are the Bruins over-relying on Morgan Geekie, and will his absence significantly impact their performance? Do the Devils have enough depth to cover for their injured players? And can the Oilers maintain their momentum with Tristan Jarry back in the lineup? Share your thoughts in the comments below!