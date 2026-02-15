NHL Stars Pick Olympic Hockey Dark Horses! 🇨🇿 🇨🇭 🇱🇻 (2026)

Could a dark horse steal the spotlight in men’s hockey at the 2026 Olympics? With NHL players back in the mix, the stage is set for an electrifying tournament—but don’t count out the underdogs just yet. Because here’s the twist: while powerhouses like Canada, the U.S., Sweden, and Finland are the obvious favorites, history has shown that Olympic hockey is anything but predictable. Remember 2018? Russia stunned Germany for gold. And in 2022, Finland dethroned Russia, with Slovakia snagging bronze. Hockey’s unpredictability is part of its charm—and this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

But here’s where it gets controversial: even with NHL stars dominating rosters, single-elimination tournaments are a breeding ground for upsets. Take Sochi 2014, where Latvia pushed Canada to the brink in a 2-1 quarterfinal thriller, thanks to Kristers Gudlevskis’ 55-save masterpiece. Or the 1998 Nagano Games, where the Czech Republic claimed gold in the first Olympics featuring NHL players. And let’s not forget the U.S.—despite its hockey resources, they haven’t won gold since the iconic 1980 Miracle on Ice. So, who’s the dark horse this time around?

To find out, The Athletic polled 118 NHL players, with one rule: no picking teams from the 4 Nations Face-Off (Canada, U.S., Sweden, Finland). The results? The Czech Republic emerged as the clear favorite among underdogs. With 13 NHLers, including a rock-solid goaltending trio of Lukáš Dostál, Karel Vejmelka, and Dan Vladar, the Czechs are a force to be reckoned with. But is this the year they finally break through?

‘Maybe the Czechs,’ one player mused. ‘I could see them making a deep run.’ Another added, ‘They play a stingy, disciplined game—they can shut teams down and still score when it matters.’ Anaheim Ducks players, in particular, are all-in on their teammates Radko Gudas and Dostál. ‘With Dosty in net, they’re a threat,’ one Ducks player said. ‘He’s a game-changer.’

Beyond goaltending, the Czechs boast offensive firepower with David Pastrňák, Martin Nečas, and Tomáš Hertl. ‘If their goaltending clicks, they’re dangerous,’ one player noted. ‘In a single-elimination format, anything can happen.’

But the Czechs aren’t the only dark horses in the running. Switzerland, led by Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Roman Josi, earned praise for their structured play and recent World Championship success. ‘They’re a well-oiled machine,’ one voter said. Germany, with Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stützle, also got nods for their special teams prowess. And Latvia? Don’t sleep on them. With Gudlevskis, Elvis Merzlikins, and Arturs Silovs in net, they’ve got the goaltending to pull off another Sochi-like upset.

So, here’s the question for you: Who’s your dark horse pick for Milan 2026? The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, or Latvia? Or is there another team you think could shock the world? Let’s debate it in the comments—because in Olympic hockey, anything can happen.