NHL Stadium Series: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins | Engineering Marvel on Ice (2026)

The NHL is bringing a thrilling outdoor hockey experience to Tampa Bay, with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on February 1st. Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking at a rooftop luncheon, revealed the intricate process behind this extraordinary event. He showcased an animated video detailing the construction of an air-conditioned tent on the field to create the ice, a remarkable feat of engineering. Despite the warm climate, the NHL is committed to making it happen, addressing the challenges of heat, humidity, and potential rain. The ice must not only endure the game's duration but also the seven-day preparation period.

The NHL's first outdoor game in Florida, held at loanDepot Park, set a precedent for future events. With a retractable roof, the League successfully maintained the ice temperature, showcasing the potential for such events. However, Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium lacks a retractable roof, necessitating the construction of a massive steel-framed structure. This tent, standing at 34 feet high, 124 feet wide, and 248 feet long, will be a marvel of engineering. The NHL will utilize mobile refrigeration units and custom-made ice plants to create the ice, then transform the field in just six hours before the game, played after sunset.

The event's timing coincides with the iconic Gasparilla Pirate Fest, adding to the excitement. Lightning chairman Jeff Vinik shared his vision for an outdoor game when he purchased the team in 2010, and the technology has finally caught up. Owner Doug Ostrover expressed his initial doubts about controlling the elements, but the video and technological advancements have fueled their enthusiasm. The Lightning's previous outdoor game in Nashville, where they brought 25,000 fans, was a success, and they aim to surpass that experience. With a sold-out streak of 437 consecutive home games, the team is eager to showcase this unique technological marvel to their fans and the world.