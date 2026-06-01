NHL Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 6 - Who Will Advance to the Eastern Conference Finals? (2026)

The NHL playoffs are heating up, and the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are set for a thrilling Game 6 showdown. The Canadiens, who have been a force to be reckoned with at home, lead the series 3-2, with the opportunity to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. However, the Sabres are not ready to give up just yet. They have been a road warrior team, winning all three games in the first round and losing only Game 3 in the second round in Montreal. The key to this game lies in the goaltending battle. The Canadiens' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, despite a rough outing in Game 5, will need to step up and perform at his best if the team is to secure a win. Meanwhile, the Sabres' Alex Lyon, who led the team onto the ice for warmups, will be looking to keep the Sabres' season alive. The Sabres' coach, Lindy Ruff, has a tough decision to make, as he hasn't announced his starter for the game. The pressure is on, and the team's fate hangs in the balance. The stage is set for an intense and unpredictable game, with the series heading to a winner-take-all Game 7 if necessary. The Sabres' road success and the Canadiens' home struggles add an extra layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated match. The question remains: who will come out on top and secure their place in the Eastern Conference finals? The answer will be revealed on Saturday night, as the puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Don't miss out on the action! (Note: This article is purely fictional and does not reflect any real-life events or teams.)