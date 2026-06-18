NHL Playoff Standings 2026: Wild Card Races & Projections (2026)

The NHL playoff race is heating up, with teams jostling for position and the final spots in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. As of March 29, 2026, the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets hold the precious wild-card positions in the East, while the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings are in strong contention for the final wild-card spots in the West. With 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes on April 16, the race is far from over, and the playoff picture is sure to shift in the coming weeks.

In the East, the Bruins and Blue Jackets are in a tight battle for the top wild-card spot, with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings close behind. The Bruins, with 90 points and 30 regulation wins, are in a strong position, but the Blue Jackets, with 87 points and 27 regulation wins, are not far behind. The Senators, with 86 points and 32 regulation wins, are in a good position, but the Red Wings, with 86 points and 28 regulation wins, are on their heels.

In the West, the Predators and Kings are in a tight battle for the final wild-card spot, with the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets also in contention. The Predators, with 77 points and 25 regulation wins, are in a strong position, but the Kings, with 76 points and 19 regulation wins, are not far behind. The Kraken, with 75 points and 25 regulation wins, and the Jets, with 74 points and 25 regulation wins, are also in the mix.

One thing that immediately stands out is the strength of the Eastern Conference. The Bruins, Blue Jackets, and Senators are all in the top 10 in points, and the Red Wings are not far behind. This suggests that the East may be more competitive than the West, where the Avalanche and Stars are in a clear lead.

What many people don't realize is the importance of regulation wins in the NHL. While points are the primary metric for determining playoff positions, regulation wins can be the difference between making the playoffs and being left out. This is particularly true for teams on the bubble, like the Red Wings and Senators, who need to make up ground in the standings.

If you take a step back and think about it, the NHL playoff race is a microcosm of the larger trends in the league. The East is more competitive, with a stronger middle class of teams, while the West is more top-heavy, with a clear gap between the top teams and the rest. This reflects the broader trends in the NHL, with the East becoming more competitive and the West becoming more top-heavy.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the impact of the draft lottery on the race for the No. 1 pick. The lottery system, which determines the order of the first round, means that the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. This adds an element of uncertainty to the race, as teams that are currently in the bottom 11 can still move up in the draft order if they win the lottery.

What this really suggests is that the NHL playoff race is a complex and dynamic contest, with many factors at play. The race for the No. 1 pick is just one of many subplots, and the final standings will be determined by a combination of factors, including regulation wins, points, and the draft lottery. As we traverse the final stretch of the regular season, the playoff picture will continue to shift, and the race for the Stanley Cup will be decided by the teams that are able to make the most of their remaining games.

Personally, I think that the Bruins and Predators are in the best position to make a deep playoff run. The Bruins have a strong core of players and a solid coaching staff, while the Predators have a deep and talented roster. However, the race is far from over, and there are still many variables at play. The Kings, Senators, and Kraken are all in the mix, and the final standings could be determined by a combination of factors, including regulation wins, points, and the draft lottery.

In my opinion, the NHL playoff race is one of the most exciting and unpredictable contests in sports. With so many teams in contention and so many variables at play, the final standings could be determined by a combination of factors, including regulation wins, points, and the draft lottery. As we traverse the final stretch of the regular season, the playoff picture will continue to shift, and the race for the Stanley Cup will be decided by the teams that are able to make the most of their remaining games.