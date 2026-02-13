NHL Player Fined for Inappropriate Gesture: William Nylander's Middle Finger Incident (2026)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for a less-than-professional gesture. During a recent game, Nylander, known for his on-ice prowess, directed an offensive hand gesture towards a broadcast camera while in the press box. This incident occurred during the Leafs' 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Nylander, who is currently sidelined due to a groin injury, expressed regret for his actions, stating, 'I got a text message... I was like, oh, not a good idea. Not a good thing to do.' The NHL's Senior Vice-President of Player Safety, George Parros, emphasized that players must adhere to the code of conduct throughout the arena and in public game situations. Nylander's gesture violated the league's strict policy against offensive remarks and obscene language or gestures. The fine will be donated to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. This incident serves as a reminder that even in the heat of the moment, players must maintain a professional demeanor, both on and off the ice.