NHL Mock Draft 2026: Inside the Picks of Round 1 (2026)

In the 2026 NHL Mock Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs opt for Chase Reid, a highly skilled and mobile two-way defenseman, despite their win-now mode and bottom-five possession team status. The San Jose Sharks take Carson Carels, a smooth skater and tough to play against, to round out their build. The Vancouver Canucks, led by Scott Wheeler, select Gavin McKenna, a star-studded forward prospect, while the Chicago Blackhawks choose Alberts Smits, a heavy-minutes, two-way defender. The New York Rangers, seeking top talent, pick Ivar Stenberg, a highly skilled and competitive center, and the Calgary Flames address their center depth issues by adding Caleb Malhotra and Cole Reschny.

The Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets, and Florida Panthers make strategic moves to bolster their pipelines. The Nashville Predators, facing a tough decision, opt for Wyatt Cullen, a dynamic player with a top-six potential. The St. Louis Blues, seeking a power forward, select Ethan Belchetz, blending physical traits with offensive ability. The New Jersey Devils, addressing their center need, choose Tynan Lawrence, a teammate of Devils prospects at Boston University.

The New York Islanders, despite drafting two left-shot defensemen last year, select Malte Gustafsson, a potential long-term top four. The Columbus Blue Jackets, aiming to get over the hump, pick Oscar Hemming, a big, hard-to-play-against forward. The St. Louis Blues, again, target a center with Ryan Lin, a unique profile with size and speed. The Washington Capitals, addressing depth down the middle, choose Oliver Suvanto, a highly competitive and skilled center.

The Los Angeles Kings, in dire need of a center, select Alexander Command, a well-rounded player with slick hands. The Washington Capitals, doubling down on wingers, pick Elton Hermansson, a skilled player from a position of strength. The Utah Mammoth, seeking versatility, choose Casey Mutryn, a big, fast, and physical player. The San Jose Sharks, after an early defensive pick, add firepower with Adam Novotný, a sturdy-built offensive winger.

The Philadelphia Flyers, prioritizing skill over size, select Nikita Klepov, the OHL's leading scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins, taking a risk on a unique profile, pick Gleb Pugachyov, a huge power winger with speed and hands. The Boston Bruins, addressing their pipeline's light defender section, choose Adam Goljer, a fluid skater with size and offense. The Vancouver Canucks, seeking a center/wing hybrid, select JP Hurlbert, who can play both positions.

The Seattle Kraken, addressing their center depth, pick Jack Hextall, a strong two-way option. The New York Rangers, after an early center pick, select Ilia Morozov, an impressive athlete with good hands. The Buffalo Sabres, seeking a contrast to their core, choose Xavier Villeneuve, a talent to add to their blue line. The Calgary Flames, addressing center depth, pick Brooks Rogowski, a pure athlete with decent offense.

The Montreal Canadiens, with a bit of everything, select William Håkansson, a hulking left-shot defenseman. The Carolina Hurricanes, known for taking swings, pick Marcus Nordmark, a talented player with potential. The St. Louis Blues, capping off a productive first round, choose Tobias Trejbal, the best goalie in the draft. The Ottawa Senators, aiming to unite the twins, pick Liam Ruck, a WHL goal scorer with speed and scoring areas.