NHL Media Rights, Paramount-WBD Deal, Angels Streaming & More Sports Business News (2026)

NHL Media Rights, Paramount-WBD, Angels, and More: A Deep Dive

The NHL is reportedly in talks with ESPN and TNT Sports about media rights renewals, with the networks hesitant to negotiate until they know the NFL's demands. The NHL's U.S. media rights are worth $625 million and won't expire until after the 2028 season, but the NFL's rising media rights fees are prompting leagues to rush negotiations. ESPN has committed billions to new rights and renewals since reacquiring NHL rights in 2021, while TNT Sports has expanded its portfolio with French Open tennis and NASCAR.

Paramount Updates Hostile Tender Offer for WBD

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Paramount has updated its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to include a $2.8 billion termination fee and a $0.25/share 'ticking fee' for WBD shareholders. This move comes as Paramount seeks regulatory approval for its proposed transaction, which it initiated with unsolicited bids last fall. Paramount's financing sources include equity commitments from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners, as well as debt commitments from Apollo, Bank of America, and Citigroup.

Paramount argues that its bid is 'superior' to the Netflix agreement, citing a 'debt adjustment mechanism' that could reduce WBD's value. The company has extended the offer's expiration date to March 2 and secured substantial financing.

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Los Angeles Angels In-Market Streaming via MLB DTC

The Los Angeles Angels will stream their games through the MLB DTC platform, joining 21 other Major League Baseball teams. The team is considering launching its own network, but it remains to be seen whether MLB will produce the games. The Angels are co-owners of the FanDuel Sports Network West RSN. MLB is producing live broadcasts for five teams and eight previously associated with Main Street Sports Group, with plans to eventually take control of local rights for a national package.

ESPN, Netflix, CBS-UFC, and Fubo Updates

  • ESPN's 'The Pat McAfee Show' is on a scheduled break, with 'The Rich Eisen Show' taking its place during the Noon-2 PM ET timeslot.
  • Netflix has approximately 86 million subscribers in North America, according to CEO Ted Sarandos. The company reported 325 million global paid subscribers at the end of last year.
  • CBS will simulcast UFC 326 in prime time, marking the first time the MMA event airs on a broadcast network. The entire slate of events will stream live on Paramount+.
  • Fubo Sports Network FAST channel launched on Hulu + Live TV, granting viewers access to live sports and documentaries.
NHL Media Rights, Paramount-WBD Deal, Angels Streaming & More Sports Business News (2026)

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