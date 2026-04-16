NHL Injury Updates: Wilson, Sorokin, McCabe & More | January 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an in-depth look at the latest NHL status report, where we dive into the world of injuries, lineups, and all the latest news from around the league.

The Big Question: Who's In, Who's Out?

Let's start with the Washington Capitals, who are dealing with an injury to their forward, Tom Wilson. Initially, it looked pretty serious, but thankfully, he's only listed as day-to-day. The Capitals dodged a bullet there! However, with Wilson out, Aliaksei Protas might get the nod against the Anaheim Ducks.

Now, here's where it gets controversial... The New York Islanders have a goalie dilemma. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start against the Devils, but David Rittich has been playing exceptionally well in his absence. Will Sorokin reclaim his starting role, or will Rittich's hot streak continue?

Moving on to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jake McCabe is out for a week with a lower-body injury. But here's the part most people miss: three key players, including McCabe, have played in every game this season. That's a testament to their durability and importance to the team.

And the injuries keep coming! The Buffalo Sabres are hoping for a swift recovery for Michael Kesselring, while the Dallas Stars are dealing with an absence from Casey DeSmith due to a personal family matter.

In other news, the St. Louis Blues signed Alexey Toropchenko to a two-year, $5 million contract, a move that could boost their offensive depth.

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche has some injury concerns. Devon Toews is out with an upper-body injury, and captain Gabriel Landeskog also left the game on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

So, what do you think? Are these injuries a cause for concern, or can these teams weather the storm? Let's discuss in the comments!