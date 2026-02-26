NHL Injury Updates: Karlsson Out, Point Questionable, and More (2026)

The latest updates reveal a wave of injuries and questionable status reports that could significantly influence the upcoming games—here’s what every NHL fan needs to know before puck drop. But here’s where it gets controversial... some of these injuries are more serious than they appear, and their impact could alter team dynamics unexpectedly. Let’s dive into the key injury news from around the league, with explanations to help even newcomers understand the significance of each situation.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson, one of their top defensemen, has been sidelined with a lower-body injury and will be out for at least two weeks while he recovers. The team announced this on Tuesday. Karlsson had played over 23 minutes in Sunday's narrow 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins and has accumulated an impressive 33 points this season, including four goals and 29 assists in 44 games. His selection to Sweden’s Olympic team highlights his high skill level. As coach Dan Muse mentioned, Karlsson has been skating, which is a positive sign that he is progressing towards a comeback.

Meanwhile, forward Bryan Rust returned to practice after missing two games due to a lower-body injury. Rust expressed relief about missing only a short period and emphasized his focus on managing a recurring issue, suggesting a cautious approach is in place.

On the roster front, Tristan Broz and Ryan Graves have been recalled from the AHL affiliate but are not expected to suit up against the Lightning tonight. Rafael Harvey-Pinard was reassigned to the AHL, indicating some roster adjustments likely due to injury management.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point might be unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the Penguins following a notable incident in Monday’s 5-1 victory over Philadelphia. Point scored a quick power-play goal but left the game after a collision involving Flyers’ defenseman Cam York. Point was helped off the ice, and while coach Jon Cooper didn’t have a final update, he noted that Point was cleared to travel. The team faces a tough quick turnaround, which raises questions about his availability and the possible impact on their offensive strength.

Edmonton Oilers

Both Tristan Jarry and Jake Walman have been activated from injured reserve to join the Oilers for their game against Nashville. Jarry, a key goaltender, hasn’t played since December 18 due to a lower-body injury but is now available after three starts with decent stats, and Walman, a defenseman, has been out since November 20 but will help bolster the defensive line.

St. Louis Blues

Philip Broberg, who signed a hefty six-year contract just days ago, is currently in concussion protocol and is considered ‘very doubtful’ to play against the Hurricanes. His injury occurred during a game against the Golden Knights, and his recovery will be closely monitored. Additionally, Robert Thomas, the team’s leading scorer, did not practice due to a lower-body injury and remains questionable for Tuesday’s game. Forward Mathieu Joseph is day-to-day with an elbow infection, yet Nick Bjugstad is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun participated fully in practice but remains a game-time decision for Tuesday’s match against the Canadiens. Forward Justin Sourdif will definitely miss the game after being hit in the face with a puck, while Tom Wilson continues to recover from a lower-body injury, skating in a non-contact jersey. Coach Spencer Carbery indicated Wilson is close to a return but remains under observation.

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Linus Ullmark has been practicing but has yet to set a clear timeline for his return, having missed seven games since December 28. Ottawa also signed James Reimer, who might make his debut soon, though not tonight. The team is cautiously optimistic about Ullmark’s comeback as he nears full fitness.

Philadelphia Flyers

Bobby Brink and Jamie Drysdale could return to action against the Sabres, after missing three games each due to upper-body injuries. Their potential return could provide a much-needed boost for the Flyers’ lineup.

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after leaving Thursday’s game against Boston. His absence persists into Tuesday’s game against Columbus, reflecting ongoing concerns over his recovery.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is expected to be out for at least a week due to a lower-body injury sustained in Saturday’s game and returned home for further assessment. The team also recalled Nikita Tolopilo from the AHL as a backup, indicating uncertainty around their goalie situation. Kiefer Sherwood remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury that might keep him out for several weeks.

Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson could be ready to return for the Canadiens' game against the Capitals, after missing action since early January. His return could provide additional offensive depth, especially considering his recent contributions earlier this season.

In summary, injuries continue to shake up team rosters across the league, with some key players expected back soon, while others remain doubtful or are undergoing cautious recoveries. Whether it’s a star defender out for weeks or a goalie returning after a brief absence, each update reminds us how physical and unpredictable hockey can be. These injury reports often determine the outcome of games and playoffs alike—so, who do you think will be most impacted? Are some teams better at overcoming setbacks than others? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!