NHL Injury Updates: Bedard, Dahlin, Ullmark, and More (2026)

The NHL ice is heating up with a mix of injuries, comebacks, and controversial decisions!

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, the team's star center, is back on the ice after an upper-body injury, but the Blackhawks are playing it safe. Despite his return to practice, there's still no official word on when he'll be game-ready. The team is cautiously optimistic, but fans are eager for his comeback. Meanwhile, forward Frank Nazar is recovering from a facial injury, and the team is taking it day by day.

Utah Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka, the Mammoth's starting goalie, has been placed on injured reserve, leaving the team with a significant gap in net. This move comes after a late scratch due to an upper-body injury. Matt Villalta has been called up to fill the void, but the Mammoth's goaltending situation remains a concern.

St. Louis Blues: Pius Suter's injury is a blow to the Blues' forward depth. He'll be out for a month with an ankle injury, leaving a noticeable hole in their lineup. Coach Jim Montgomery praised Suter's defensive skills and penalty-killing abilities, emphasizing the challenge of replacing his steady influence.

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres' captain, is back from Sweden, where he spent time with his fiancée post-heart transplant. His return is a huge boost for the Sabres, who are on a winning streak. Dahlin's ice time and leadership will be crucial as they aim to extend their success.

Vancouver Canucks: Jake DeBrusk, a highly-paid forward, is sitting out against the Kraken, sparking controversy. He's been underperforming, and the decision to scratch him has fans and analysts divided. Is this the wake-up call he needs, or is the team overreacting? DeBrusk's response to this move will be a key storyline.

Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark, the veteran goalie, is taking a personal leave of absence, leaving the Senators with a goaltending void. The team is being tight-lipped about the reasons, but the timing is intriguing. Hunter Shepard has been called up, but can he fill Ullmark's shoes?

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey is expected to play against the Oilers despite a recent injury scare. The defenseman's availability is crucial for the Jets' defense, especially after a tough loss to the Wild.

Montreal Canadiens: Jake Evans will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury. The team will need to adjust their forward lines to compensate for his absence.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning are hopeful for the return of defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak during their upcoming road trip. Both players have been out with undisclosed injuries, and their comeback could significantly strengthen the team's blue line.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should teams be more transparent about injury timelines? Are the Canucks overreacting to DeBrusk's slump? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a hockey-filled debate!