NHL Highlights: Boldy's Hat-Trick Powers Predators Over Wild in Overtime Thriller (2026)

A thrilling overtime showdown between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators left fans on the edge of their seats. The Wild's Matthew Boldy emerged as the hero, scoring four goals and leading his team to victory. But here's where it gets controversial...

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams showcasing their offensive prowess. The Wild struck first, with Boldy opening the scoring in the first period. His breakaway finish through the five-hole was a thing of beauty. But the Predators fought back, with Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi keeping them in the game.

Boldy's second goal, a power-play redirection, gave the Wild a 2-0 lead. However, the Predators responded quickly, with Forsberg finding the back of the net on the power play as well. Boldy completed his hat trick with a clever backhand chip, but the Predators refused to back down. Steven Stamkos and Erik Haula kept the game alive for Nashville, tying it up at 3-3.

The second period saw more drama, with Luke Evangelista giving Nashville a brief lead. But the Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko and Josi traded goals, keeping the game tied.

And this is the part most people miss... With the game on the line, Boldy stepped up once more. His overtime winner, a wrist shot assisted by Spurgeon, sealed the deal for the Wild.

So, what do you think? Was Boldy's performance a sign of a rising star, or just a hot streak? Should the Predators have done more to contain him? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this exciting game!