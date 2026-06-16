NHL Draft 2026: Maple Leafs' Mark Leach on 1st Pick, McKenna, Stenberg & Reid (2026)

Mark Leach, the Maple Leafs' draft czar, discusses the evaluation process for the 2026 NHL Draft Combine, the opportunity to draft the first overall pick, and his thoughts on players like Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Chase Reid. Leach emphasizes the importance of thorough background checks and due diligence, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each player's potential and character. He highlights the unique challenge of the first overall pick, requiring a deep dive into players' backgrounds and potential, without overthinking or bias. Leach values size, competitiveness, and hockey intelligence, seeking players who can contribute immediately and develop over time. He praises Gavin McKenna's maturity, competitiveness, and drive, noting his successful transition from the CHL to the NCAA. Leach also discusses the importance of physical fitness and the testing aspect of the combine, emphasizing that it is just one factor in the overall evaluation process. He concludes by expressing satisfaction with the development of past draft picks and the potential of players like Tinus-Luc Koblar and Alberts Smits.

NHL Draft 2026: Maple Leafs' Mark Leach on 1st Pick, McKenna, Stenberg & Reid (2026)

References

Top Articles
Dominik Szoboszlai's Stunning Free-Kick Crowned Liverpool's Men's Goal of the Season
Sitting 8 Hours a Day? Here’s How 1 Hour of Exercise Can (and Can’t) Save You
Jordynne Grace's WWE Journey: From NXT Success to SmackDown Absence
Latest Posts
Gavin McKenna DOMINATES NHL Draft Combine Bike Test! Is He the #1 Pick?
Mayim Bialik's GLP-1 Journey: Side Effects, Body Image Struggles, and Finding Validation
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6250

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.