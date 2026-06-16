NHL Draft 2026: Maple Leafs' Mark Leach on 1st Pick, McKenna, Stenberg & Reid (2026)

Mark Leach, the Maple Leafs' draft czar, discusses the evaluation process for the 2026 NHL Draft Combine, the opportunity to draft the first overall pick, and his thoughts on players like Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Chase Reid. Leach emphasizes the importance of thorough background checks and due diligence, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each player's potential and character. He highlights the unique challenge of the first overall pick, requiring a deep dive into players' backgrounds and potential, without overthinking or bias. Leach values size, competitiveness, and hockey intelligence, seeking players who can contribute immediately and develop over time. He praises Gavin McKenna's maturity, competitiveness, and drive, noting his successful transition from the CHL to the NCAA. Leach also discusses the importance of physical fitness and the testing aspect of the combine, emphasizing that it is just one factor in the overall evaluation process. He concludes by expressing satisfaction with the development of past draft picks and the potential of players like Tinus-Luc Koblar and Alberts Smits.