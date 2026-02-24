NHL.com Writers Preview the 2026 Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals (2026)

The road to Olympic hockey glory has narrowed to just eight teams, and the intensity is about to skyrocket! The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey tournament has officially entered its thrilling quarterfinal stage, with four crucial matchups set to unfold on Wednesday. Each game represents a do-or-die battle, with a coveted spot in the medal round on the line.

The stakes couldn't be higher as teams vie for a chance to compete for bronze on Saturday and the ultimate prize, the gold medal, on Sunday. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, bringing the remaining contenders even closer to their dreams.

Teams Canada, USA, Slovakia, and Finland are making their return to the ice after receiving byes directly into this quarterfinal round. They'll be looking to shake off any rust and immediately assert their dominance after last weekend's preliminary play.

But here's where it gets truly exciting: NHL.com writers, who are on the ground in Milan, have shared their insights into which games they're most anticipating and why. They're predicting four absolutely epic contests that promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats!

Slovakia vs. Germany: The Unforeseen Powerhouse Meets a Star-Studded Lineup

(Seed 3) Slovakia vs. (Seed 6) Germany, 6:10 a.m. (Santaguilia Arena)

Slovakia has emerged as the biggest surprise of the preliminary round, topping a formidable Group B that included hockey giants Finland and Sweden. Their incredible feat was sealed by a last-minute goal against Sweden, which secured them a crucial goal-differential tiebreaker and a direct pass to the quarterfinals. However, the luxury of byes and goal-differential points are now a thing of the past. It's win or go home, and Slovakia has been playing with remarkable strength, largely thanks to the electrifying presence of Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky. He's been an absolute force and a joy to watch.

And this is the part most people miss: Germany isn't just showing up; they're bringing their A-game with NHL stars like Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, and JJ Peterka often skating on the same potent line. They are entering this game with the momentum of a decisive 5-1 victory over France, while Slovakia comes in after a loss and two days of rest. This clash is poised to be an instant classic! What do you think? Can Slovakia maintain their surprising run, or will Germany's star power prevail?

Canada vs. Czechia: David vs. Goliath with a Twist

(Seed 1) Canada vs. (Seed 8) Czechia, 10:40 a.m. ET (Santaguilia Arena)

Team Czechia's Martin Necas humorously remarked after their qualification round win, "We let them win the first one because we knew we were not going to win two in a row against Canada." This statement, while lighthearted, highlights the immense challenge Czechia faces against the heavily favored Canadian squad, whom they lost to 5-0 in their initial preliminary round game.

Necas, who has been Czechia's standout player with seven points (three goals, four assists), understands Canada's prowess. However, David Pastrnak offered a more audacious perspective, suggesting, "It might be the best team ever so maybe we have to put the respect aside a little bit and try to take their game to them." This is where the real intrigue lies: Will Czechia's players heed Pastrnak's call to challenge Canada directly, or will an abundance of respect lead to their downfall? Playing defensively against a team as skilled, fast, and deep as Canada could be a recipe for disaster. An aggressive approach carries risk, but it could be the key to creating chaos and putting Canada on their heels. Canada is under immense pressure to win gold, while Czechia has nothing to lose. This dynamic could make for a fascinating spectacle. What's your take – should Czechia play it safe or go for broke?

Finland vs. Switzerland: The Underdogs' Duel

(Seed 4) Finland vs. (Seed 5) Switzerland, 12:10 p.m. ET (Rho Arena)

Who doesn't love a story of teams exceeding expectations? It's arguably the most captivating aspect of any Olympic tournament. Team Finland has consistently punched above its weight, regularly securing medals despite being one of the smaller nations participating.

Now, Team Switzerland is carving out a similar niche for itself. They've steadily improved their roster year after year and boast some prominent NHL talent. Their recent success is further underscored by back-to-back silver medals in the last two World Championships. Finland, the defending Olympic champions (in a tournament without NHL player participation), also claimed bronze in 2014, the last time NHLers graced the Olympic ice. Both teams have earned their place in the semifinals, but only one can advance. Expect a fierce, skilled, and emotionally charged contest. The intimate setting of Rho Arena, with its passionate crowd practically on top of the ice, is sure to amplify the intensity. This matchup is shaping up to be an instant classic that you won't want to miss!

USA vs. Sweden: A Score to Settle

(Seed 2) United States vs. (Seed 7) Sweden, 3:10 p.m. ET (Santaguilia Arena)

This quarterfinal clash between the United States and Sweden promises to be a vastly different affair than their encounter in last season's 4 Nations Face-Off. In that game, on February 17, 2025, the USA, already having secured a spot in the championship game, opted to rest key players like goalie Connor Hellebuyck, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk. Forward Brady Tkachuk also left as a precaution due to an injury. They ultimately lost to Sweden 2-1 and then fell to Canada in overtime in the final.

But this time, the United States is at full strength and is determined to defeat Sweden to advance. U.S. forward Dylan Larkin emphasized the difference, stating, "I think about the 4 Nations a lot. The Sweden game, we were sick, and the Canada game, we were banged up. It’s good that everyone’s feeling good going into the quarters." The pressure is immense for the Americans; a loss would be a significant disappointment for a team with gold medal aspirations. A victory, however, propels them into the semifinals, just one step away from a potential rematch with Canada for the gold. What are your predictions for this high-stakes game? Do you think the USA can overcome their past struggles against Sweden and make a deep run for gold?