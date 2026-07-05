NHL 2025-26: Top 10 Most Improved Players Breakdown - Forwards, Goalies & More! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we dive into the NHL's top 10 most improved players of the 2025-26 season! From forwards to goalies, these athletes have taken their game to new heights, leaving fans in awe. But here's where it gets controversial: we're not just talking about rookies or established stars; these are the unsung heroes who've transformed their careers.

First up, we have Morgan Geekie, the Boston Bruins' right winger. Despite a recent slump, Geekie's transformation from a utility player to a premier goal scorer is nothing short of remarkable. In just a couple of years, he's gone from a player with no double-digit goal seasons to a top-five goal scorer in the league, with an impressive 50 goals in 84 games during the 2025 calendar year. But how did this happen? Well, it's a combination of increased ice time, power-play opportunities, and the influence of David Pastrnak, who has assisted on a significant number of Geekie's goals.

Next, we introduce Josh Doan, the Buffalo Sabres' left/right winger. Acquired as a secondary piece, Doan has become a revelation, with an impressive 58-point pace. But it's not just about the points; Doan's all-around impact is exceptional. He's a hard-working, heavy winger with a beastly presence along the boards and a disruptive back checker. His ability to extend plays in the offensive zone is a game-changer.

J.J. Moser, the Tampa Bay Lightning's left defenseman, is another standout. While he may not have the flashy point totals, Moser's all-around impact has made him Tampa Bay's best defenseman this season. Since early November, when injuries decimated the blue line, Moser has been the glue holding the team together. His two-way IQ is elite, and he's a defensive safety blanket, making those around him better.

Leo Carlsson, the Anaheim Ducks' center, is a breakout star in the making. With a powerful frame and elite playmaking vision, Carlsson has thrived under new head coach Joel Quenneville's run-and-gun system. Last year, he was a second-line player; now, he leads the team in points. Carlsson has added a bull-rushing element to his game and a lethal shot, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Darren Raddysh, another Tampa Bay Lightning player, has gone from healthy scratch to elite-level producer. An undrafted defender, Raddysh has scored an impressive 39 points in just 33 games since November. He's one of only four defensemen scoring at a point-per-game clip this season. Raddysh's bomb of a shot from the point has been a game-changer, opening up passing lanes and setting up his teammates.

Sam Malinski, the Colorado Avalanche's right defenseman, has established himself as an indispensable piece. Initially signed as an undrafted college free agent, Malinski has become one of the most underrated defensemen in the league. He's a dynamic, smooth-skating puck mover, leading zone exits and impressive plays through the neutral zone.

Cutter Gauthier, the Anaheim Ducks' left winger, has followed a similar path to Carlsson. Despite different skill sets, both have flourished under Quenneville's system. Gauthier is on pace for 38 goals, and his unique release and average shot speed make him a lethal one-shot scorer.

Juraj Slafkovský, the Montreal Canadiens' left winger, has grown into a budding star. His production has significantly increased, and he's now a more dynamic driver, blending his size and athleticism with enhanced playmaking skills.

Luke Evangelista, the Nashville Predators' right winger, had a lot to prove after a disappointing sophomore campaign. But he's had a breakout season, becoming a fixture on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly. Evangelista has bought into being a complete player, and his two-way results are stellar.

Finally, we have Spencer Knight, the Chicago Blackhawks' goalie. Knight has been a key reason for the team's improved competitiveness this season. He's saved an impressive number of goals above expectation and has kept the Blackhawks in games when they've been outshot and outchanced.

These players have defied expectations and taken their game to the next level. So, who do you think deserves the most improved player title? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on these remarkable athletes!