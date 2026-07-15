NH Weekend Guide: Race the Cog, Ocean Day, Silent Disco & More! (2026)

This weekend in New Hampshire promises a diverse range of activities, from thrilling races to educational workshops and community celebrations. Here's a curated selection of events to make the most of your time in the Granite State.

The Ultimate Challenge: Race the Cog

What makes this particularly fascinating is the unique blend of athleticism and scenic beauty. On Saturday, June 20, runners of all abilities gather at the Mount Washington Cog Railway's Marshfield Base Station for a race like no other. The course takes them over rugged, steep terrain, all in an attempt to beat one of the Cog's trains to the summit of Mount Washington, standing at a towering 6288 feet. It's not just about the race; the event offers a chance to witness the Cog's majestic journey, providing a breathtaking experience for spectators and participants alike. This event is a testament to the spirit of adventure and the allure of New Hampshire's natural wonders.

Celebrate World Ocean Day

In Rye, the Seacoast Science Center is hosting a World Ocean Day Celebration on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is a great opportunity to engage with the ocean's wonders. Participants can try their hand at tide pooling with the support of the science center's naturalists, participate in a beach cleanup, and even witness a mock seal rescue. It's a chance to learn about the importance of ocean conservation and connect with the beauty of the Seacoast region.

Community Festivals and Workshops

The Monadnock Region is buzzing with activity, including the Northlands Music and Arts Festival, which runs from Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21, at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey. This festival features a diverse lineup of bands, including Dirty Heads, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and The Disco Biscuits. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, the Cheshire Children's Museum is hosting a kickoff to summer and community yard sale on Saturday, June 20, in Keene. The museum's courtyard will be transformed into a hub of family-friendly activities, while the yard sale offers a chance to find hidden treasures.

In the Upper Valley, the Hanover Parks and Rec Ice Cream Social on Friday, June 19, at Sustainability Park, is a delightful way to celebrate Hanover's 265th 'birthday.' Free treats and a festive atmosphere make it a perfect summer kick-off. Meanwhile, in Claremont, Qbar's monthly meetup brings people together for an evening of community, dancing, and a silent disco on Friday, June 19, at Daddy’s Pizza.

Outdoor Adventures and Educational Workshops

For those seeking outdoor adventures, the Lakes Region offers a variety of options. The Chili Cook-off & Block Party on Saturday, June 20, at the Upper Pemigewasset Historical Society in Lincoln, combines delicious chili with music and games. TheMerrimack Valley is home to the Joppa Hill Farm KidsFest, where children can enjoy performances, food trucks, and the chance to explore farm animals on Saturday, June 20, in Bedford. The Fort Mountain Day Hike with Your Dog on Saturday, June 20, in Epsom, is a guided, moderate 2-mile hike that supports a worthy cause, with all proceeds going to Old Dogs Go To Helen.

In the North Country, the Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, June 20, at Mohawk Falls in Colebrook, offers a blend of live music, craft vendors, and food. The Berry Gardening Workshop at Black Forest Nursery in Boscawen on Saturday, June 20, provides an opportunity to learn about berry cultivation and pest management.

Father's Day Celebrations

This weekend also marks Father's Day, and there are several events to honor the special men in your life. In Manchester, To Share Brewing is hosting Dino Day on Sunday, June 21, with dinosaur-themed snacks, crafts, and a costume contest for the best 'prehistoric looks.' In Londonderry, the Braids and Beer event on Friday, June 19, invites fathers to connect and learn about styling their children's hair.

Practical Information

For those looking to stay informed about weekend happenings in NH, NHPR's The Weekender newsletter and community calendar are invaluable resources. Additionally, checking the New Hampshire forecast before heading out is always a good idea to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

In conclusion, New Hampshire's weekend offerings showcase the state's diverse attractions, from thrilling races to community festivals, outdoor adventures, and educational workshops. Whether you're an adventure seeker, a history buff, or a family looking for fun, there's something for everyone. So, get out there and explore the beauty and excitement that New Hampshire has to offer!