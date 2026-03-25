NFLPA Report Card: Patriots' Struggles and Surprises (2026)

The New England Patriots' Annual Report Card: A Mixed Bag

The Patriots' annual player report card has been released, revealing a mix of improvements and lingering concerns. While the team has made strides in several areas, some specific issues persist, according to the NFLPA's findings.

A New Facility, But Old Problems Persist

The Patriots finished 26th out of 32 teams in this year's report card, a slight improvement from 29th in 2024. However, the team's facility shortcomings remain a concern, with the weight room, training room, and practice fields still ranking in the bottom five. A new facility is set to open in 2026, which could address these issues, but for now, players note the need for progress.

Coaching Excellence, But Travel and Food Concerns

Head coach Mike Vrabel received an 'A' grade, an improvement from last year's 'B+'. Vrabel's efficiency and willingness to take player feedback are praised. However, the team's travel and food experiences are areas of concern. The team plane received an 'F' last year, and this year's report highlights ongoing issues with outdated conditions, lack of Wi-Fi, and insufficient space, making it feel 'borderline unsafe'. The food program also received low scores for quality, variety, and nutritional value.

Improving Treatment of Families, But More Work to Do

The Patriots' treatment of families has improved significantly, moving from an 'F-' to a 'B' and ranking 12th overall. This is attributed to the influence of head coach Mike Vrabel and the culture established by his staff. However, the weight room and locker room grades remain 'C-' and 'C-' respectively, indicating room for further improvement.

The NFLPA's Grading System

The NFLPA's report card grades teams based on over 1,700 player surveys, with Miami, Minnesota, and Washington topping the league. The Patriots' struggles in travel and food areas are highlighted, with the team plane and food program receiving low grades. The NFLPA's decision to withhold public explanations for this year's grades is also noted, citing a recent legal dispute with the league.

A Mixed Bag of Progress and Challenges

Overall, the Patriots' report card shows a mix of progress and challenges. While improvements in coaching and family treatment are notable, facility, travel, and food issues persist. The team's ability to address these concerns will be crucial in their ongoing pursuit of excellence.