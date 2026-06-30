NFL TV Deals STALLED! 🏈 What This Means for Your Favorite Teams & Networks (2026)

The NFL's quest for new TV deals, a crucial aspect of the league's future, has hit a roadblock. What was once a seemingly straightforward process has now stalled, raising questions and concerns.

The Stalled Momentum

The NFL's initial plan to secure new TV deals before the 2026 season has encountered significant delays. The league's negotiations with CBS, triggered by the Paramount-Skydance deal, have made little financial progress. This has led to a potential delay in finalizing deals with other broadcast partners as well.

"At this point, I'd be surprised if it gets done before the start of the 2026 season," said Mike Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities.

This delay is intriguing, especially considering the NFL's previous momentum. What has caused this slowdown, and what does it mean for the future of NFL broadcasting?

Political Resistance and Network Challenges

One factor is political resistance, with Fox reportedly playing a role in slowing down the process. Additionally, the existing networks may not be financially equipped to handle the increased costs associated with these new deals. The NFL's games are no longer the promotional vehicles they once were, as live network programming audiences have significantly declined.

The challenge lies in finding a balance that benefits both the NFL and the networks. The NFL wants to maximize its revenue, but the networks must also be able to justify the costs and turn a profit.

Implications and Future Outlook

As the current deals expire after 2029, the NFL will have to navigate a complex landscape. The Sunday afternoon, night, and Thursday night packages will be up for grabs, and the league will need to find partners who can meet its financial expectations without compromising their own stability.

This situation raises a deeper question: how will the NFL adapt to a changing media landscape? With audiences shifting away from traditional live TV, the league must find innovative ways to engage fans and ensure its long-term viability.

"The NFL is at a crossroads," says Morris. "It needs to find a way to maintain its financial dominance while also adapting to a media environment that is rapidly evolving."

The upcoming years will be crucial for the NFL, as it navigates these challenges and strives to secure its future in a rapidly changing industry.