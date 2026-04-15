NFL Teams Want Derek Carr Back: Garafolo's Report (2026)

Get ready for some breaking news that will have NFL fans buzzing! The retirement of Derek Carr might not be as final as we thought. Mike Garafolo, an NFL Media insider, has revealed that several teams are actively trying to convince Carr to make a comeback. But here's where it gets controversial... Carr, a former quarterback, has already retired, so why are these teams so desperate to bring him back?

Let's dive into the details. Garafolo's report suggests that multiple teams have reached out to Carr, offering him the opportunity to return to the gridiron. With Carr's retirement still fresh in our minds, this news is sure to spark debates among fans and analysts alike.

And this is the part most people miss: Carr's retirement might not be as straightforward as it seems. While he has stepped away from the game, the allure of a potential comeback, especially with the right team and the right offer, could be too tempting to resist.

So, what do you think? Is Carr's retirement truly over? Will we see him suit up again? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Let's discuss and debate this intriguing development in the NFL.