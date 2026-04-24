NFL Star James Pearce Jr. Arrested: The Shocking Details (2026)

Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Arrested in Florida on Domestic Violence Charges: A Closer Look at the Incident and Its Implications

By Marc Raimondi

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February 7, 2026

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The Atlanta Falcons' rookie defensive player, James Pearce Jr., made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Saturday. The charges include two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and additional charges of fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence. Pearce, who was just 22 years old at the time, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:58 p.m. on the same day.

According to Doral police chief Edwin Lopez, the arrest came after Pearce fled a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle during a police chase. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the team's handling of such situations and the potential impact on the player's career.

The Falcons issued a statement acknowledging the incident and expressing their intention to gather more information. They emphasized that they would not comment further on an ongoing legal matter. Pearce's talent was evident in his performance, as he finished third in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and recorded 10.5 sacks in the previous season, the most for a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2024. The team selected him with the 26th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, showcasing their confidence in his abilities.

This incident raises important questions about the balance between personal life and professional success in the world of professional sports. As the investigation continues, the Falcons and the NFL community will be closely monitoring the situation, with many wondering how this incident will affect Pearce's future in the league.

NFL Star James Pearce Jr. Arrested: The Shocking Details (2026)

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