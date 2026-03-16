NFL Scouting Combine 2026: Ravens Targets, Workouts, & Key Players to Watch (2026)

Get ready for an intense week of NFL action as we dive into the thrilling world of the NFL Scouting Combine! The stage is set, and the future of the league is about to be unveiled.

Basics:

- What: NFL Scouting Combine, an annual event where top college football prospects showcase their skills and potential to NFL scouts and coaches.

- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

- When: Tuesday to Sunday. Get your calendars ready!

- TV Coverage: NFL Network and NFL+ will bring you all the action live, and you can find more details on how to watch at NFL.com/watch.

Ravens in Focus:

The Baltimore Ravens are a team to watch during this Combine. General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach Jesse Minter will be holding press conferences on Tuesday, shedding light on their plans and potential moves. Keep an eye out for updates on key players like Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and other free agents. There's also buzz around a potential contract extension for Lamar Jackson, so stay tuned!

On-Field Workouts:

- Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers will be putting their skills to the test. Don't miss the kickers too!

- Friday: It's time for defensive backs and tight ends to shine.

- Saturday: The spotlight shifts to quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

- Sunday: Offensive linemen take center stage.

Positions of Interest for the Ravens:

The Ravens have some key areas they're looking to strengthen. Their top needs include interior offensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive line. Let's break it down:

- Offensive Line: Baltimore's guard play was inconsistent last season, and with Linderbaum's potential departure, changes are on the horizon. Penn State guard Vega Ioane is a popular choice for the Ravens at pick No. 14.

- Edge Rushers: The Ravens saw a drop in sacks from 54 in 2024 to 30 in 2025. This draft class is loaded with talented edge rushers, and the Ravens might just draft one, even if they acquire a veteran pass rusher.

- Wide Receiver: This position is deep at this year's Combine, and the Ravens could draft a playmaker to boost Lamar Jackson and new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's options.

- Cornerback: Veteran Chidobe Awuzie is a free agent, and the Ravens value this position highly. They've drafted at least one corner in every draft since 2021, so expect them to add more depth.

- Defensive Line: The class is deep, and a disruptive interior pass rusher could be a prime target. Pro Bowl tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's injury in 2025 leaves his status unclear for next season, making defensive front depth a priority.

Players to Watch:

- Wide Receivers: Denzel Boston (Washington), Makai Lemon (USC), and Carnell Tate (Ohio State) are all linked to the Ravens in mock drafts.

- Edge Rushers: Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), and Akheem Mesidor (Miami) are on the radar.

- Defensive Tackle: Caleb Banks (Florida) is a name to remember.

- Offensive Tackle: Francis Mauigoa (Miami) could be a key addition.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has high praise for Mesidor and edge rusher R Mason Thomas of Oklahoma. He says, "Akheem Mesidor plays like a Raven... R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma plays like that too. Physical, violent players off the edge that match the Ravens' historical style."

And here's where it gets controversial: Will the Ravens trade up or down in the draft? How will their strategy impact their picks? These are the questions on everyone's minds. Don't miss a beat as we explore the possibilities and invite you to share your thoughts in the comments!