NFL Playoffs: Stafford's Finger Injury Drama Before Seahawks vs Rams Rematch (2026)

Get ready for some serious NFL drama, folks! Matthew Stafford's injured finger could be the wildcard in the Seahawks vs Rams showdown, and it’s a storyline you won’t want to miss. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the NFL’s playoff seeding system flawed, or is it all about the money? Let’s dive in.

First, a quick spoiler alert: The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round but lost star tight end George Kittle to a season-ending Achilles injury. This sets the stage for the Seattle Seahawks to likely face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game—a matchup that feels inevitable. But hold on—why is this game happening in the Divisional round instead? It’s a question that highlights the NFL’s playoff structure, which often prioritizes revenue over competitive fairness. After all, teams with worse records hosting playoff games? That’s a money-making move if we’ve ever seen one.

Now, let’s rewind: The Seahawks were never truly expected to face the 49ers in the Divisional round. With San Francisco’s injury-plagued 2025 season, beating the Eagles in Philadelphia was a tall order. And while we’re speculating (since the game hadn’t been played at the time of writing), it’s safe to say the Seahawks are on a collision course with the Rams. These two teams have been the NFC’s powerhouses all season, and their matchup deserves the NFC Championship spotlight. But instead, we’re left wondering: Should the NFL re-seed teams once the playoffs begin? Or is tradition—and profit—too hard to shake?

Enter Matthew Stafford’s finger injury, the latest twist in this saga. During the Rams’ game against the Carolina Panthers, Stafford’s middle finger on his throwing hand was bent back—yet he stayed in, delivering three touchdown passes and just one interception in a clutch win. According to ESPN, Stafford will undergo tests, but let’s be real: He’s playing next weekend. Why? Because it’s his middle finger, not his index finger, and he can still grip the ball and throw with force. But here’s the part most people miss: This injury adds a layer of unpredictability to an already high-stakes matchup.

In the lead-up to the game, expect the NFL to milk this drama for all it’s worth. Fans will hear endless speculation about Stafford’s finger, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t likely to fall for the hype. His team will prepare as if Stafford is at full strength, just as they did in Week 11 when they successfully slowed him down. Anything else is just noise—a distraction the Seahawks coaching staff won’t entertain.

So, as we gear up for Seahawks vs Rams III, ask yourself: Does Stafford’s injury change the game, or is it just another chapter in the NFL’s drama playbook? And while you’re at it, let’s debate: Should the NFL prioritize competitive fairness over revenue in playoff seeding? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your take!