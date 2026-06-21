NFL Playoff Predictions: Who Will Reign Supreme in the Divisional Round? (2026)

Get ready for a weekend of NFL playoff action that could redefine the race to Super Bowl 60! With the Divisional Round upon us, the stakes are higher than ever, and the drama is just beginning. If the Wildcard Weekend was any indication, we're in for a treat—but who will rise to the top as the number one seeds join the fray? Let’s dive into the matchups and predictions that have everyone talking.

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, 17 January (All times GMT)

Buffalo Bills (6) @ Denver Broncos (1) - 21:30

San Francisco 49ers (6) @ Seattle Seahawks (1) - 01:00 (Sunday)

Sunday, 18 January

Houston Texans (5) @ New England Patriots (2) - 20:00

Los Angeles Rams (5) @ Chicago Bears (2) - 23:30

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Rob Staton (Radio 5 Live): Bills

Josh Allen has that intangible quality that could will his team to victory once again. This is his moment to shine, but can he seize it? But here's where it gets controversial: Can the Bills overcome their injuries, especially at wide receiver, to outlast the Broncos?

Phil McGeoghan (Former NFL Coach): Broncos

While my heart might lean toward Buffalo (my wife’s hometown), my head says Denver. The Broncos’ bye week, dominant defense, and experience in clutch situations give them the edge. And this is the part most people miss: Denver’s ability to win close games (11-2 in one-score games) could be the deciding factor.

Mike White: Broncos

Denver’s defense and fresh legs after the bye week make them the safer pick. Josh Allen’s heroics might not be enough against a team that thrives under pressure.

Paul Higham (BBC Sport): Broncos

Denver’s Super Bowl history at Levi’s Stadium adds a layer of destiny, but it’s their defense and Allen’s battered receivers that tip the scales. Bold prediction: Bo Nix’s legs could exploit Buffalo’s weakness against mobile quarterbacks.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Rob Staton: Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan’s injury-plagued 49ers have defied odds, but this game might be their breaking point. Controversial take: Can Sam Darnold’s resurgence carry the Niners, or will Seattle’s defense prove too much?

Mike White: Seahawks

Seattle’s stingy defense and San Francisco’s depleted roster make this a mismatch. Darnold’s growth is real, but the Seahawks’ momentum is unstoppable.

Phil McGeoghan: Niners

San Francisco’s winning culture can’t be underestimated. They’ve overcome injuries before, and I believe they’ll find a way again. Thought-provoking question: Is culture enough to beat talent and home-field advantage?

Paul Higham: Seahawks

Seattle’s ground game and pass rush, combined with the 12s’ energy, give them the edge. The 49ers’ travel fatigue and injuries are just too much to overcome.

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

Rob Staton: Patriots

Drake Maye’s mobility is the perfect counter to Houston’s defense. Bold interpretation: Is this the game where Maye cements his status as a franchise quarterback?

Phil McGeoghan: Patriots

Houston’s defense is terrifying, but Maye’s playmaking ability and the Patriots’ experience make them the safer pick. Controversial question: Can CJ Stroud overcome his fumble issues to lead the Texans to victory?

Mike White: Patriots

This low-scoring affair will be decided by the Patriots’ ability to neutralize Houston’s defense. Without Nico Collins, the Texans’ chances take a hit.

Paul Higham: Texans

Houston’s defense is too dominant, and Stroud’s cleanup act will be enough to edge out the Patriots. Counterpoint: Can New England’s eight straight Divisional wins outweigh Houston’s momentum?

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Rob Staton: Bears

There’s magic in Chicago right now, and the Rams haven’t been at their best. Soldier Field will be electric, and the Bears will advance.

Mike White: Rams

The Rams’ Super Bowl pedigree, Sean McVay’s genius, and Matthew Stafford’s MVP-caliber play make them the favorites. But here’s the twist: Can Arctic conditions level the playing field for the Bears?

Phil McGeoghan: Rams

Sean McVay’s leadership and offensive brilliance are unmatched. His ability to build culture and inspire players is why the Rams will prevail.

Paul Higham: Bears

Caleb Williams’ late-game heroics and Chicago’s momentum make them the team to beat. Thought-provoking question: Is this the year the Bears reclaim their glory, or will the Rams’ experience win out?

Who do you think will advance? Let us know in the comments below!