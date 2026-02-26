NFL MVP Debate: Rams' Running Back Defends Stafford, Says Maye Can't Win (2026)

The MVP debate is heating up, and opinions are divided! With the NFL MVP announcement approaching, the spotlight is on two outstanding quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.

But here's where it gets controversial. Kyren Williams, Stafford's teammate, has made a bold statement, claiming there's 'just no way' Maye will win the MVP award. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Williams expressed his unwavering belief in Stafford's superiority.

Williams praised Stafford's remarkable 17-year career and his consistent performance in the latest season, stating, 'It's a no-brainer.' He acknowledged Maye's talent but argued that Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

However, Maye's supporters have a different perspective. They highlight his impressive growth from Year 1 to Year 2, guiding the Patriots to a remarkable 14-3 record and their first AFC East title in seven years. Maye's statistics are equally impressive, with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a league-leading 77.2 QBR. He also achieved the 4,000-yard passing milestone, solidifying his place in the Patriots' history books.

So, who will take home the MVP title? Will it be Stafford, with his stellar season and long-standing reputation? Or will Maye's remarkable performance and leadership secure the award? The decision will undoubtedly spark discussions and debates among fans and experts alike.

And this is the part most people miss—the MVP debate isn't just about statistics; it's about the impact these players have on their teams and the league. It's about the intangibles that make a player truly great. So, what do you think? Who deserves the MVP title, and why? Share your thoughts and let the discussion begin!