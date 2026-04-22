NFL, MLB, and NBA Stars Invest in Waiākea: A Volcanic Water Success Story (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: some of the biggest names in sports are uniting not just for fame or fortune, but for a cause that goes beyond the field, court, or diamond. But here’s where it gets controversial—what if the water you drink could be a catalyst for positive change? NFL rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan, MLB All-Star Devin Williams, and NBA veteran Jerami Grant are betting on it by investing in Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water, joining the ranks of Aaron Judge, Myles Garrett, Klay Thompson, and others in this purpose-driven partnership.

Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages proudly welcomes these athletes into their ‘ohana (family) as the newest athlete investors and impact partners. What sets this collaboration apart is its foundation in shared values. McMillan, Williams, and Grant aren’t just lending their names—they’re aligning with Waiākea’s mission to prioritize people, planet, and the Hawaiian principle of Mālama i ka ‘Āina (caring for the land and its people). And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about selling water; it’s about using business as a force for good, embodying the spirit of Live Aloha in every action.

Tetairoa McMillan, a standout rookie from Waimānalo, Hawai’i, drafted eighth overall in the 2025 NFL season, brings more than just his athletic prowess. As the University of Arizona’s all-time receiving leader and a leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, he represents the next generation of athletes who care deeply about their roots and the world they’ll leave behind. His words say it all: ‘Waiākea represents the pride of Hawai’i and the power of doing things the right way.’

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Devin Williams, a two-time MLB All-Star and former NL Rookie of the Year, and Jerami Grant, a 12-year NBA veteran and Olympic Gold Medalist, bring their own stories of discipline and community stewardship to the table. Williams admires Waiākea’s ‘special’ brand, while Grant, already a fan of the water, was drawn to the company’s focus on family, philanthropy, and environmental care. Together, they’re not just endorsing a product—they’re championing a movement.

Here’s the controversial question: Can a beverage company truly lead the way in sustainability and social impact? Waiākea’s actions speak louder than words. Recognized as one of the highest-scoring Certified B Corporations™ in the beverage and water categories, they’ve committed to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging since 2012 and continue to innovate with sustainability at their core. Their water, naturally filtered through 14,000 feet of volcanic rock, isn’t just a drink—it’s a testament to their values.

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Through their non-profit foundation, the Kōkua Initiative, Waiākea has impacted over 495,000 people in Hawai’i, focusing on education, conservation, and community support. This isn’t just business; it’s a legacy. As Ryan Emmons, Waiākea’s Co-Founder & CEO, puts it, ‘We’re partnering with impact leaders who truly believe in our mission.’

But let’s not forget the bigger picture. These athletes, alongside other stars like Marcus Mariota, Shane Victorino, and Coco Ho, are proving that success isn’t just about winning games—it’s about winning hearts and minds. Here’s the real question: Can companies and athletes alike redefine what it means to be influential? Waiākea and its partners are making a compelling case.

So, what do you think? Is this just another celebrity endorsement, or is Waiākea onto something bigger? Let’s spark the conversation—share your thoughts in the comments below. And if you’re curious to learn more, visit Waiākea’s website or follow them on Instagram @Waiakea. The future of business—and water—might just depend on it.

NFL, MLB, and NBA Stars Invest in Waiākea: A Volcanic Water Success Story (2026)

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