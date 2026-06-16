NFL Mailbag: Running Backs, Cowboys, Patriots, and the Hall of Fame (2026)

The NFL Mailbag is here to tackle some burning questions from the gridiron world! And this week, we're diving into the future of running backs, the strategies of iconic teams, and the Hall of Fame debate.

The Running Back Conundrum:

Adam La Rose explores the fate of two running backs in this edition. The spotlight is on Breece Hall and whether the Seahawks will use the franchise tag to secure Kenneth Walker's services, especially with Zach Charbonnet's injury. But here's where it gets intriguing: the franchise tag cost for running backs is estimated at a relatively low $14.5 million, making it an appealing option for teams. This could significantly impact free agency decisions and team rosters.

Cowboys' Spring Plans and Patriots' Offseason:

The mailbag also delves into the priorities of the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming spring season and the New England Patriots' plans for the offseason. What moves will these teams make to strengthen their squads? Will they surprise us with unexpected trades or draft picks?

Hall of Fame Snub?

Additionally, the discussion turns to a defensive player who has been overlooked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Who is this unsung hero, and what makes their case so compelling? And this is the part most fans debate: should the selection process consider factors beyond on-field performance?

The NFL Mailbag never fails to spark conversations. What are your thoughts on these topics? Do you agree with the potential franchise tag decisions? Are there any players you believe deserve more recognition for the Hall of Fame? Share your opinions and keep the football talk going!