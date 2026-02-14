NFL in Melbourne: Rams vs 49ers! | First-Ever Regular Season Game Down Under (2026)

Exciting News: NFL to Host First-Ever Regular Season Game in Melbourne Featuring Star Players!

In a groundbreaking announcement, the NFL has revealed that the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Melbourne later this year, marking the inaugural regular season game held in Australia. This highly anticipated match promises to be an unforgettable experience for both fans and players alike.

This thrilling NFC West clash will showcase an array of NFL superstars, with Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey set to dazzle fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both the Rams and 49ers faced disappointment this season, as they were knocked out of Super Bowl contention by the eventual NFC champions, the Seattle Seahawks. Despite this setback, both teams have consistently been strong playoff contenders in recent years. The Rams are spearheaded by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who, at 37 years old, had an outstanding performance leading Los Angeles to the NFC Championship game. In the 2025-26 season, Stafford threw for an impressive 4,707 yards and recorded 46 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, making him a frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award.

On the other hand, the 49ers have enjoyed remarkable success with quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, who has emerged as one of the league's elite quarterbacks. His exceptional rise led to a lucrative five-year contract worth $265 million from San Francisco last year, highlighting his pivotal role in the team's success.

For additional information regarding the date, kickoff time, and ticketing details, stay tuned as updates will be shared soon. Enthusiastic fans looking for the latest news about the 2026 game can visit nfl.com/Melbourne for the most current updates.

Charlotte Offord, the General Manager of NFL Australia & New Zealand, expressed her excitement about this historic match-up. She emphasized that hosting such a significant rivalry at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will offer fans an extraordinary NFL experience. "The 49ers hold a strong fan base here in Australia, and this match reinforces our belief that it will be a spectacular event for NFL supporters down under," she stated.