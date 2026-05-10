NFL Honors 2026: Awards Preview and Predictions (2026)

The NFL's top honors are about to be revealed, and the race for the MVP is heating up! But first, let's dive into the other prestigious awards that will be presented at the NFL Honors event.

The AP NFL Coach of the Year award goes to Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots, who made a remarkable turnaround, taking the team from the bottom to the top of the AFC East in just one season. Vrabel, who previously won this award with the Titans, beat out Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had an impressive first season with 13 wins and an AFC South title. But here's where it gets interesting: Vrabel could potentially add a Super Bowl title to his list of achievements if the Patriots win on Sunday.

Defensive prowess takes center stage as Myles Garrett, the Cleveland edge rusher, unanimously wins the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett's 23 sacks in a season broke records and surpassed NFL legends Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. This is his second time winning this award, and he credits his teammates and coaches for his success.

Christian McCaffrey makes history as the first running back in 24 years to win the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. McCaffrey, the do-it-all back for the San Francisco 49ers, bounced back from a challenging 2024 season, where he played only four games due to injuries. He returned with a vengeance, racking up 2,126 scrimmage yards and 17 TDs.

Tetairoa McMillan shines as the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, showcasing his talent with 70 receptions, 1,014 yards, and seven TDs. McMillan's impressive performance left his competitors in the dust, with the second-place finisher, Tyler Shough, trailing far behind.

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Josh McDaniels, the Patriots' offensive coordinator, takes home the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award. McDaniels' strategic prowess helped the Patriots achieve success in his third stint with the team. Other notable mentions include Vance Joseph, Brian Flores, and Vic Fangio, who received recognition for their defensive coaching excellence.

And now, the moment we've all been waiting for: the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. The finalists include Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, and Matthew Stafford. Who will take home the MVP title? The decision lies with a panel of 50 media members, and the voting process is a closely guarded secret until the big reveal.

But wait, there's more! The NFL Honors event will also announce other awards, such as Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year. These awards recognize the incredible talent and hard work of individuals who contribute to the success of their teams.

So, as we eagerly await the NFL Honors ceremony, let's celebrate the achievements of these remarkable players and coaches. And for those who love a good debate, which player or coach do you think deserves the MVP title? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!