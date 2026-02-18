Here’s a hard truth: There’s no silver bullet to fix the chaos in the Hall of Fame voting process. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about who gets in—it’s about the flawed system that’s leaving deserving candidates in limbo. Let’s dive into the inbox and unpack the controversy.

Dan from Augusta, KS raises a fair point about the lack of official news on a new Defensive Coordinator (DC). Is it contract negotiations, or did some media outlets jump the gun? While reputable sources seem accurate, the organization’s silence leaves fans like Dan eagerly awaiting the official announcement. But here’s where it gets controversial: Why does the process feel so opaque? Shouldn’t transparency be a priority for fans invested in the team’s future?

Jim from Hudsonville, MI wonders about the influence of the soon-to-be-named DC versus the Offensive Coordinator (OC). While Head Coach LaFleur has the final say, he’s openly sought input from his defensive coordinators. But here’s the kicker: Does this collaborative approach dilute accountability? Or is it a strength in modern coaching?

Jake from Madison, WI passionately argues against Bill Belichick’s automatic first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, citing his history of cheating. While Jake’s frustration is valid, is penalizing Belichick fair when it punishes other deserving coaches? The process, as exposed, is deeply flawed. But here’s the real question: Should past scandals disqualify a coach entirely, or is redemption possible?

Mark from Bettendorf, IA hits the nail on the head: Why should Hall of Fame induction depend on who’s eligible in a given year? His suggestion to evaluate candidates individually, rather than in competition, mirrors baseball’s approach. But football’s process, particularly for “senior” nominees, feels like a convoluted battle. Is it time for a complete overhaul?

Jay from Big Flats, WI offers a nuanced take: Belichick’s snub wasn’t a conspiracy but a result of the flawed process. With only three votes per voter, some may prioritize long-waiting candidates over a controversial figure like Belichick. But does this system unfairly pit deserving candidates against each other?

Troy from Westminster, CO questions Mike Shanahan’s Hall of Fame credentials, citing his limited playoff success beyond his Super Bowl wins. While Shanahan’s impact on current coaches is undeniable, is legacy defined by championships, or is there more to the story?

Joe from Fargo, ND recalls Vic’s nuanced take on Belichick’s success, crediting Tom Brady more than the coach. But is it fair to separate Brady’s success from Belichick’s leadership? The debate rages on.

Doug from Neenah, WI is stunned by the unprecedented coaching changes this offseason. With over half the teams potentially changing offensive coordinators, is this the new normal, or a one-time anomaly?

Chris from Delafield, WI highlights unsung heroes like Evan Williams and former Packers now shining elsewhere. But are we doing enough to recognize these behind-the-scenes contributors?

Jason from Austin, TX brings up the 18-game season debate: Will teams rest players more frequently? While the shift from 17 to 18 games may not change much, what happens when we hit 20 games with no preseason?

Al from Green Bay, WI questions the NFL’s slow adoption of replay reviews for safety rules. Why are we still debating this when player safety is at stake?

Dan from Rothschild, WI passionately defends home-field advantage in conference championships. Would moving these games to neutral sites devalue the regular season?

Bob from St. Germain, WI asks why we can’t admit when a better team wins on a given day. Is it pride, or is the NFL’s parity truly that unpredictable?

Mike from Kalamazoo, MI recalls Reggie White’s dominance against the run. Was he simply unstoppable, or is there more to his legacy?

Matt from US dismisses the ‘youth’ excuse for the Packers’ special teams struggles, pointing to individual errors. Is it time for a complete overhaul of this unit?

Josh from Arvada, CO reminds us of the Brewers’ potential golden age. Could this be the year David beats Goliath?

Marshall from Mesa, AZ sums it up: Injuries and luck play a huge role in success. How can teams truly ‘earn’ it when so much is out of their control?

And with that, Happy Friday. The debate continues—what’s your take?