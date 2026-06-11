NFL Free Agency: 5 Key Takeaways - Crosby, McCarthy, and the RB Market (2026)

The NFL free agency period is a whirlwind of activity, and the 2026 edition has already provided some intriguing lessons. Here's a breakdown of five key takeaways from the first wave of signings and trades:

1. Trades are Conditional

The Maxx Crosby trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens serves as a stark reminder that trades aren't final until the physical exam. Crosby's meniscus surgery cast doubt on his ability to pass the physical, leading the Ravens to back out. This highlights the importance of thorough medical evaluations in trades, and it raises questions about the future of conditional deals. Will teams be more cautious in future trades, prioritizing player health over potential gains?

2. Free Agency is Booming

The NFL's salary cap surge to $301.2 million has created a bonanza for free agents. Several players have signed lucrative deals, becoming the highest-paid at their positions. This trend suggests that patience might be rewarded, as players can now wait for the right opportunity rather than rushing for extensions. The increased spending power of teams also means that free agency is becoming a more competitive and exciting phase of the NFL calendar.

3. Bottom Feeders Swing Big

The New England Patriots' free agency spending spree in 2025 led to a Super Bowl appearance. This pattern is now being emulated by the Raiders and Titans, who are investing heavily in free agency to climb the ranks. This strategy carries risks, but it demonstrates the potential for significant gains. The question remains: will these teams be able to sustain their success, or will they face challenges in the long term?

4. J.J. McCarthy's Uncertain Future

The Minnesota Vikings' decision to trade up for J.J. McCarthy and then let Sam Darnold walk was a bold move. However, McCarthy's poor performance, including a low completion rate and passer rating, raises doubts about his starting role. The signing of Kyler Murray signals a potential shift, with Murray's Pro Bowl form offering a more established option. This situation highlights the challenges of drafting and developing quarterbacks, and the importance of careful evaluation.

5. Running Backs are Back

The Chiefs' decision to sign Kenneth Walker III to a massive contract is a clear indication of the importance of running backs in the modern NFL. Walker's ability to complement Patrick Mahomes and help the team avoid a 1,000-yard rusher drought is significant. This trend is further emphasized by Travis Etienne's lucrative deal with the Saints. As teams prioritize defensive depth, the value of a strong running game continues to rise, potentially reshaping offensive strategies.