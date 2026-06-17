NFL Franchise Tag Shock: Only 3 Players Tagged in 2026! (Breece Hall, George Pickens, Kyle Pitts) (2026)

The NFL's Franchise Tag: A Rare Occurrence in 2026!

In a surprising turn of events, the National Football League (NFL) witnessed a significant drop in the utilization of the franchise tag during the 2026 offseason. Only three players received this prestigious designation, marking a stark contrast to the previous years' trends. From 2015 to 2024, the league consistently saw five or more players tagged each year, with a total of five tags used in the past two years alone. But this time, the story is different.

The deadline for tagging players came and went on Tuesday, February 24th, at 4 p.m. ET, and only three teams made the move. The New York Jets secured their star running back, Breece Hall, while the Dallas Cowboys retained wide receiver George Pickens, and the Atlanta Falcons kept tight end Kyle Pitts. These players will now negotiate with their respective teams for long-term deals, but if no agreement is reached by July 15th, they'll play the 2026 season under the franchise tag.

This scenario is reminiscent of the league's early days. The only other time the franchise tag was used on two or fewer players was back in 1994, the very first year it was introduced. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Green and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Henry Thomas were the sole recipients then. However, the league has come a long way since, making this year's low number of tags all the more intriguing.

Adding another twist to the story, the Indianapolis Colts placed the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, further emphasizing the unique nature of this offseason's player tagging.

But here's where it gets even more interesting: why the sudden change? Is it a strategic shift in team management, or are there underlying factors at play? Could this be a sign of changing dynamics in player-team relationships? The NFL landscape is ever-evolving, and this rare occurrence might just be the tip of the iceberg. What do you think is the reason behind this unexpected trend? Share your insights in the comments below!