NFL Fines Azeez Al-Shaair $23K for Unnecessary Roughness: Is He the NFL's Dirtiest Player? (2026)

Azeez Al-Shaair, the Texans linebacker, has once again faced the consequences of his aggressive playing style. The NFL has fined him $23,186 for an illegal hit during the recent game against the Chargers, marking his third fine of the season. This particular incident involved unnecessary roughness and the use of the helmet, which officials did not flag at the time.

Al-Shaair's history of fines and suspensions is well-documented. He has previously been fined for hits on defenseless receivers and for roughing the passer. The most notable incident occurred last season when he was suspended for three games after a hit that caused Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to suffer a concussion. The aftermath of that hit also led to a fight breaking out on the field.

Despite these penalties, Al-Shaair's substantial three-year, $34 million contract means that the financial impact of the fine is minimal. This situation raises questions about the balance between player safety and the intensity of the game, especially when considering the potential long-term health consequences of such hits.