NFL Draft 2027: Miami Dolphins' Early Mock Draft Picks (2026)

The world of sports and, more specifically, the NFL draft, is a fascinating realm where future stars are predicted and strategized upon. Today, we delve into a glimpse of the future, a 2027 mock draft, and explore the intriguing picks for the Miami Dolphins.

A Glimpse into the Future

NFL Draft expert Ian Cummings has released an early prediction for the 2027 NFL Draft, and it offers an exciting glimpse into potential team strategies and player development. The Miami Dolphins, with their current roster and projected needs, are an intriguing case study.

Round 1: Dylan Stewart, a Game-Changer

In the first round, Cummings predicts the Dolphins will select Dylan Stewart, an EDGE rusher from South Carolina. This pick is significant as it addresses a critical need for Miami. Their EDGE room, as Cummings points out, lacks inspiration and depth. Stewart, with his impressive PFN EDGE Impact Score and pressure metrics, could be a game-changer.

What makes this pick particularly fascinating is Stewart's physical attributes. At 6'5", 245 pounds, with near-34" arms, he possesses a unique blend of size and agility. His explosiveness and hip fluidity are elite, and his ability to generate power is unmatched. Personally, I think Stewart has the potential to be a dominant force in the NFL, and his selection here could be a masterstroke for the Dolphins.

Round 2: Interior Defense Boost

Moving to the second round, the Dolphins are predicted to bolster their interior defense with William Echoles, a DT from Ole Miss. Echoles, at 6'3", 315 pounds, fits the schematic preferences of Jeff Hafley, the team's defensive coordinator. This pick showcases a strategic approach to building a well-rounded defense.

One thing that immediately stands out is the value Echoles brings. His leverage and pass-rushing skills are reliable, and he provides an immediate impact in a key area of need for Miami. It's a smart move to address the interior defense, especially with a player who fits the team's system so well.

Round 3: Playmaking and Run Support

In the third round, Bray Hubbard, a safety from Alabama, is selected. Standing at 6'2", 217 pounds, Hubbard brings a unique skill set to the table. With seven career interceptions, he has proven playmaking abilities, but he also offers solid run support.

What many people don't realize is that safeties with Hubbard's size and skill set are highly valuable. He provides a balance of coverage and run defense, which is essential for a building defense like Miami's. This pick showcases a long-term vision and an understanding of the team's needs.

Deeper Analysis: Building a Contender

These picks, if they come to fruition, could significantly impact the Dolphins' future. By addressing their EDGE room, interior defense, and adding a versatile safety, Miami is taking steps towards building a well-rounded and competitive team.

The Dolphins' current roster has its strengths, but these draft picks highlight areas of improvement. It's an exciting prospect to see how these young talents could develop and contribute to a potential playoff push in the coming years.

Conclusion

The 2027 NFL Mock Draft offers an intriguing glimpse into the future of the Miami Dolphins. With strategic picks like Dylan Stewart, William Echoles, and Bray Hubbard, the team could be setting itself up for success. It's a reminder that draft picks are not just about individual talent but also about fitting the right pieces into a team's long-term vision. As we wait for these predictions to unfold, it's an exciting time for NFL fans and analysts alike.