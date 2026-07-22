NFL Draft 2026: ESPN's Dan Orlovsky's Take on Ty Simpson vs. Fernando Mendoza (2026)

The NFL’s off-season is a peculiar beast. With the frenzy of free agency behind us and the draft still on the horizon, the sports media machine finds itself in a peculiar lull. It’s during these quiet moments that the 'take machine,' as it’s aptly called, kicks into overdrive. And this time, it’s ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky who’s thrown gasoline on the fire with his bold claim: Ty Simpson, not Fernando Mendoza, is the quarterback to watch in the 2026 draft class.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how perfectly it fits into the media’s playbook. Personally, I think Orlovsky’s take isn’t just about football—it’s about timing. The NFL news cycle thrives on controversy, especially when there’s a void to fill. Orlovsky’s opinion, whether intentional or not, serves as the perfect fodder for endless debates, podcasts, and hot takes. It’s a reminder that in the world of sports media, content is king, and controversy is its queen.

One thing that immediately stands out is the parallels to past media-driven narratives. Remember Ron Jaworski’s 2013 declaration that Colin Kaepernick could be one of the greatest quarterbacks ever? That take dominated headlines for days, not because it was necessarily true, but because it was bold and divisive. Orlovsky’s Simpson-Mendoza debate follows the same formula. It’s not about being right or wrong—it’s about keeping the conversation alive.

From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: How much of what we hear from sports analysts is genuinely unbiased? Orlovsky’s ties to CAA, the same agency representing Simpson, are impossible to ignore. While he insists agents work for him, not the other way around, the reality is more nuanced. The biggest agencies have immense influence, and their clients often benefit from favorable media coverage. If you take a step back and think about it, it’s hard to believe that these relationships don’t shape opinions, even subtly.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this dynamic plays out during the draft season. Agents aren’t just advocating for their clients—they’re orchestrating narratives. They know how to work the media, planting seeds in the minds of analysts and fans alike. Look at Lamar Jackson’s draft journey in 2018. Without a powerful agency behind him, he faced unfounded criticism and slipped to the 32nd pick. What this really suggests is that the draft isn’t just about talent—it’s about who’s telling your story.

In my opinion, the Simpson-Mendoza debate is less about football and more about the machinery of sports media. It’s a masterclass in how to keep audiences engaged during downtime. Whether Orlovsky’s take ages well or not is irrelevant. What matters is that it’s fueled the take machine at precisely the right moment. And when the next lull comes, you can bet another bold opinion will emerge to keep the flames burning.

If you ask me, this is the real game within the game. The NFL may be about touchdowns and tackles, but the media landscape is about narratives and noise. And in that arena, Orlovsky just scored a touchdown.