NFL Draft 2026: Eagles' 7-Round Mock Draft Breakdown (2026)

NFL Mock Draft 2026: Eagles 7-Round Simulation, Version 3.0

In this annual simulation, we delve into the evolving needs of the Philadelphia Eagles, tracking player draft stocks and potential pick movements. With the draft still months away, and considering upcoming exhibition games, private workouts, interviews, and the Combine, this draft strategy is subject to change. Here's how I envision the Eagles utilizing their eight picks in the 2026 draft.

Simulation conducted using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulation, with no trades made.

Pick 1.23: T.J. Parker, Edge Defender, Clemson

The Eagles boast rising stars at edge defender, notably Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, but their reliability is uncertain. Additionally, the team might lose Jaelan Phillips to free agency. Consequently, acquiring a rookie edge defender who can contribute immediately is a plausible strategy. T.J. Parker stands out as a robust, athletic defender capable of playing every down for the Eagles' defense. He excels as a run defender and possesses the energy needed to rush the passer. With 24 sacks in three years as a starter, Parker's production could improve with a deeper rotation in Philadelphia.

Pick 2.54: Daylen Everette, Cornerback, Georgia

The Eagles must take calculated risks to find a starting outside cornerback. Daylen Everette possesses the athleticism and physicality to become an NFL starting cornerback, despite being raw. His talent is evident, and he consistently delivers. Notably, Everette is an exceptional run defender, although he primarily played as an outside cornerback for Georgia. While there will be a learning curve, the right coaching could make him a valuable second-round pick.

Pick 3.68: Elijah Sarratt, Wide Receiver, Indiana

With a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, the Eagles' offensive strategy remains uncertain. However, Mannion's coaching and playing experience in diverse passing offenses suggests a potential shift towards a more varied passing game. Elijah Sarratt, while not a top receiver, possesses the energy to be an exceptional WR3 or solid WR2. He excels in ball skills, hands, and physicality. Sarratt's lack of speed and reliance on quarterback chemistry make him a valuable intermediate threat in the Eagles' evolving offense.

Pick 3.98: Brian Parker II, Offensive Tackle, Duke

Speculation surrounds Lane Johnson's potential retirement this offseason, making right tackle a critical need for the Eagles. Brian Parker II is a strong candidate for a day two pick, capable of competing for starting roles as a rookie. Parker, a long and agile tackle, has primarily played right tackle at Duke. With potential weight and strength gains at the NFL level, he has the tools to excel in the right offensive scheme.

Pick 4.122: Mike Washington Junior, Running Back, Arkansas

The Eagles might face a hole at RB2 this offseason, which Mike Washington Junior can fill. Built like a linebacker, Washington is renowned for generating yards after contact in the Arkansas offense. He is a bruising back with exceptional straight-line speed, making him a devastating complement to Saquon Barkley in the Eagles' run game.

Pick 4.136: Pat Coogan, Center, Indiana

Pat Coogan is a player destined for early success and a long career, resonating with many NFL fanbases. His potential is evident, and he is poised to make a significant impact.

Pick 5.151: Dae’Quan Wright, Tight End, Mississippi

In this simulation, we explore the draft's potential if the Eagles prioritize a tight end earlier. With a significant need unless they re-sign Dallas Goedert or secure a starting tight end in free agency, Dae’Quan Wright stands out. He has the talent to contribute in the passing game and has room to grow as a blocker.

Pick 5.179: Zane Durant, Defensive Tackle, Penn State

Zane Durant is a strong late-round pick for the Eagles. Despite potential concerns about his size (6'1" and under 290 pounds), he is highly athletic and can be a disruptive pass rusher in the right situation.