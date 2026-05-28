NFL Draft 2026: Britain's Seydou Traore and Nigeria's Uar Bernard selected in late rounds (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft saw a groundbreaking moment in British sports history as Seydou Traore, a tight end with French-Algerian and Ivorian heritage, became the first graduate of the UK-based NFL Academy to be drafted. Traore's selection by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round marks a significant achievement for the program and for British athletes. What makes Traore's selection even more remarkable is his relatively short journey into the sport. Born and raised in London, Traore only began playing football at a high school level in Florida, USA, after completing the NFL Academy's International Player Pathway (IPP) program. This program, which aims to identify and develop international talent, has already seen success with Jordan Mailata, who was drafted in 2018, and Travis Clayton, who was drafted in 2024. Traore's selection is a testament to the program's effectiveness in identifying and nurturing raw athletic talent. The Dolphins' general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, described Traore as a "raw, athletic ball of clay," suggesting that his best days are yet to come. This is a common narrative for IPP players, who often come into the NFL with less experience and a lower skill level than their domestic counterparts. However, the NFL has shown a willingness to take chances on these players, recognizing their potential for growth and development. The IPP program's success extends beyond Traore's selection. Uar Bernard, a 21-year-old defensive tackle from Nigeria, was also drafted in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Bernard, who has not yet played organized football, was identified as a potential prospect during NFL training camps in Africa. His selection by the Eagles, who have a history of developing international talent, further underscores the program's impact. The NFL's willingness to invest in international talent is a strategic move that could pay dividends in the long term. By identifying and nurturing players from diverse backgrounds, the league can expand its global reach and tap into new markets. This approach also contributes to the league's reputation as a diverse and inclusive organization, which is increasingly important in today's globalized world. The success of the IPP program and the draft selections of Traore and Bernard highlight the potential for international athletes to succeed in the NFL. As the league continues to embrace diversity and innovation, it is likely that we will see more players from around the world making their mark on the gridiron. This trend not only benefits the NFL but also serves as a powerful example of how sports can transcend borders and unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.