NFL Draft 2026: Britain's Seydou Traore and Nigeria's Uar Bernard selected in late rounds (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft saw a groundbreaking moment in British sports history as Seydou Traore, a tight end with French-Algerian and Ivorian heritage, became the first graduate of the UK-based NFL Academy to be drafted. Traore's selection by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round marks a significant achievement for the program and for British athletes. What makes Traore's selection even more remarkable is his relatively short journey into the sport. Born and raised in London, Traore only began playing football at a high school level in Florida, USA, after completing the NFL Academy's International Player Pathway (IPP) program. This program, which aims to identify and develop international talent, has already seen success with Jordan Mailata, who was drafted in 2018, and Travis Clayton, who was drafted in 2024. Traore's selection is a testament to the program's effectiveness in identifying and nurturing raw athletic talent. The Dolphins' general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, described Traore as a "raw, athletic ball of clay," suggesting that his best days are yet to come. This is a common narrative for IPP players, who often come into the NFL with less experience and a lower skill level than their domestic counterparts. However, the NFL has shown a willingness to take chances on these players, recognizing their potential for growth and development. The IPP program's success extends beyond Traore's selection. Uar Bernard, a 21-year-old defensive tackle from Nigeria, was also drafted in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Bernard, who has not yet played organized football, was identified as a potential prospect during NFL training camps in Africa. His selection by the Eagles, who have a history of developing international talent, further underscores the program's impact. The NFL's willingness to invest in international talent is a strategic move that could pay dividends in the long term. By identifying and nurturing players from diverse backgrounds, the league can expand its global reach and tap into new markets. This approach also contributes to the league's reputation as a diverse and inclusive organization, which is increasingly important in today's globalized world. The success of the IPP program and the draft selections of Traore and Bernard highlight the potential for international athletes to succeed in the NFL. As the league continues to embrace diversity and innovation, it is likely that we will see more players from around the world making their mark on the gridiron. This trend not only benefits the NFL but also serves as a powerful example of how sports can transcend borders and unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.
NFL Draft 2026: Britain's Seydou Traore and Nigeria's Uar Bernard selected in late rounds (2026)
References
Top Articles
Martin Clunes Passes the Torch! Doc Martin Legacy Continues in Best Medicine | Exclusive Insights
NY Giants Free Agency 2026: Top Cornerback Targets and Potential Signings
Nothing Phone (4a) Series: A Comprehensive Review and Unboxing
Latest Posts
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Unraveling the Story
Nicola Coughlan on 'Plus Size' Label—and Why It Still Hurts
Recommended Articles
- Landsat 10: NASA's Next-Gen Earth Observation Satellite
- Tommy Elphick Rejects Bristol City: Bournemouth Assistant Coach Stays at Vitality Stadium
- Amazon's Health Division Shakeup: Top Executive Steps Down, Amwell Cofounder Steps In
- Top 10 Raffia Bags to Elevate Your Summer Outfits in 2026 | Fashion Trends & Styling Tips
- College Football Schedule 2026: Early Season Kickoff Times & Black Friday Games
- State of Origin 2026: NSW vs QLD Game 1 Highlights | Rugby League
- General Hospital Recap: Sonny's Plan, Kristina's Future, and Curtis' Felony Charges
- Laura Poitras and Geeta Gandbhir Sound Alarm Over Paramount-WBD Merger's Impact on Documentary
- The Unsung Hero: Max Weinberg's Drumming Legacy with Bruce Springsteen
- The End of an Era: SEC's 'Cupcake Weekend' is Over
- Ohio State Football: Kickoff Times and TV Coverage for 2026 Non-Conference Games
- Isle of Man TT 2026: Ryan & Callum Crowe Hospitalised After Sidecar Qualifying Crash - Full Update
- The Return of Rentrak: Private Equity's $70M Deal for Box Office Data
- Madonna's Raw and Real Journey: From Squatting in NYC to Music Icon
- Justin Herbert Returns to Chargers: Balancing Football and Love
- Starodubtseva Stuns Rybakina in Comeback Thriller - Roland-Garros 2026
- Dak Prescott Wins PFWA's Good Guy Award 2026: Why He's the NFL's Media Darling
- Buncombe County Buys Former J.C. Penney Site for New Emergency Operations Center in Asheville Mall
- Bryan Rust's Unique Perspective on Malkin's Future with the Penguins
- Yuliia Starodubtseva's Epic Comeback: Beating the No.2 Seed at Roland-Garros 2026
- YouTube to Hollywood: Curry Barker's Rise and the New Wave of Filmmakers
- House of Sculpture: A Modern Residential Masterpiece in Brazil
- Rangers DFA Andrew McCutchen, Sign Nicky Lopez: Full Breakdown & Analysis
- Whitney Museum Workers Fight for Fair Contracts: Rally at Fundraising Gala
- Jayden Daniels on Commanders' Offseason Moves: 'It's Gonna Be Fun'
- Nia Sioux's Mean Girls Journey: From Dance Moms to Broadway
- Kentucky Football 2026: Kickoff Times and Preview of the First Three Games
- Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Offseason Changes: A New Era Begins
- Troubleshooting Access Issues: A Guide to Regaining Access to The Telegraph Website
- Unraveling the Mystery: Early Universe's SMBHs and Their Surprising Origins
- UFC Freedom 250: Octagon Construction Begins at White House South Lawn! | Full Event Preview
- Humanoid Robots, Drones, and Green Energy: Meet the 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 Entrepreneurs
- Yamaha's New Small, Affordable Street Bike: The YZF-R2
- Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Offseason Changes: A New Era Begins
- Ryan Garcia REFUSES to Pay Arman Tsarukyan $40K Bet! Full Story Explained
- Seahawks Trade for WR Irvin Charles: Analyzing the Deal and Impact
- Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Actor's Ketamine Death
- Ryan Garcia Refuses to Pay Up: 'There's No Way I Will Ever Pay Him'
- JWST Discovers Supermassive Black Hole Older Than Its Galaxy! (Primordial Black Hole Evidence?)
- The Myth of 'Baby Brain': How Parenthood Transforms Your Brain
- Is 'The Testaments' Season 2 Happening? Hulu Renewal, Release Date & Everything We Know
- PFL Brussels Head-Butt: Commission Explains Protocol
- William Nylander's Future with Toronto Maple Leafs: 'I Don't Want to Go Anywhere'
- Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced: The Tragic Story Behind the Actor's Death
- Big 12 Football TV Schedule: Week 0 to Week 3 and Beyond
- Jones Act Waiver: How Foreign Tankers Are Reshaping U.S. Oil Trade | Explained
- Jockey Camacho Seizes New Opportunity at Gulfstream Park
- Madonna's Raw and Real Journey: From Squatting in NYC to Music Icon
- US-Cuba Relations: The Trump Administration's Cuba Strategy
- Stevie Nicks' Darkest Days: The 1974 Album That Inspired Her
- Wall Street's Anticipation: Stock Futures and the Upcoming Inflation Report
- Travis Bazzana's Leadoff Success: Guardians' New Number One
- Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Residents in Southern Lebanon Urged to Evacuate
- Louisville Gas Price Drop: What You Need to Know
- Keanu Reeves Pleads for Mercy: 47 Ronin Director Faces Prison for $11M Netflix Fraud
- Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: UEFA Conference League Final Win
- Can Farmers Break Free from Synthetic Fertilizers? Exploring Sustainable Alternatives
- The Rise of YouTube Filmmakers: Curry Barker's $10 Million Offer and the Future of Hollywood
- Pete Golding's Defense: Uncovering the Truth Behind the NCAA Investigation
- Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling Chemistry in 'Office Romance' - Are They Dating?
- Morris Day Refuses to Perform at Trump's Great American State Fair
- Dave May, Grammy-Winning Producer and Music Executive, Dies at 68
- Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown Trade Rumors: Focused on Eagles' Future
- Cody Rhodes Calls Out Ethan Page's Lack of Awareness
- Former President Biden Sues DOJ Over Release of Interview Audio
- US Crude, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Sink
- College Football Schedule 2026: Early Season Kickoff Times & Black Friday Games
- Virginia Tech Football 2026: Kickoff Times & TV Schedule Announced
- DNA Nicks: Revolutionizing Genetic Analysis with CRISPR
- NBA Upgrades Mason Plumlee's Foul on Jared McCain to Flagrant 1 | Thunder vs. Spurs Game 5 Breakdown
- Bondi Terror Attack Heroes: Why PM’s Advice Remains Secret | Full Analysis
- Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown's Departure: A New Offensive Era for the Eagles
- Unveiling the Blue Octopus Mystery: A Tiny Species Discovered in the Galápagos
- Can Farmers Break Free from Synthetic Fertilizers? Exploring Sustainable Alternatives
- ARAM Mayhem: Season 2 Act 2 Update - New Augments, Traits, and Balancing
- BYU Football 2026: Kickoff Times, TV Info, and Preview for Early Season Games
- Volker Bertelmann to Compose for DC's Clayface: Oscar-Winning Horror Score
- Confederation Bridge Safety: Why You Should Stay in Your Vehicle
- Is 'The Testaments' Season 2 Happening? Hulu Renewal, Release Date & Everything We Know
- Jayden Daniels on Brandon Aiyuk, Rachaad White, and Building the Commanders' Offense | NFL OTAs 2024
- Marotta's Juventus Exit, Ronaldo, Conte, Chivu & Allegri: The Untold Story
- Gen Z Men Embrace Religion: A Cultural Shift and the Power of Faith
- Patriots' First Open Practice: Key Players Missing, Caleb Lomu's Position Change
- Thiago Silva's Take: John McGinn - The Scottish Midfielder to Watch Out For
- UCF Loses Out on Millions: The Impact of Florida's Preeminent University Funding Cut
- Dak Prescott Wins PFWA Good Guy Award 2026: Why He's the NFL's Media Darling
- House of Sculpture: A Modern Residential Masterpiece in Brazil
- Sam Carter's Sweet Surprise: James Hetfield Delivers Cake on Tour with Metallica
- Oilers Coach Search Update: Why Vegas Making Cup Final is a Nightmare for Edmonton
- Uncovering the Power Switch: How Leucine Boosts Cell Energy
- Casey McLean's Inspirational Origin Debut: The Inside Story
- Are we just going to give up and die like every other generation?
- Amazon's Health Services Shakeup: Amwell Co-founder Takes Over
- Beloved Mexican Restaurant Chain Shuts Down All US Locations
- The Surprising Origins of Complex Life: Bottom-Dwelling Eukaryotes
- Auburn vs Florida 2026 SEC Opener: Primetime ESPN Showdown Preview
- Troubleshooting Access Issues on The Telegraph Website: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Keanu Reeves' Plea for Mercy: Director's Fate in Netflix Fraud Case
- Top 10 Raffia Bags to Elevate Your Summer Outfits in 2026 | Fashion Trends & Styling Tips
- Remembering Dave May: Grammy-Winning Producer & Music Legend Passes Away at 68
- HertaMei
- David ASMR
- Inam Mummad
- Irshad Alam
Article information
Author: Jamar Nader
Last Updated:
Views: 6595
Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)
Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Jamar Nader
Birthday: 1995-02-28
Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804
Phone: +9958384818317
Job: IT Representative
Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging
Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.