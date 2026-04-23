NFL Divisional Round Winners and Losers: Broncos, Seahawks, Nix, Allen, and More (2026)

The NFL Divisional Round playoff games on Saturday showcased a mix of thrilling victories and disappointing defeats, with several players emerging as the biggest winners and losers. Here's a breakdown of the key figures who made an impact, both positive and negative, in these crucial games.

Winners:

1. Sam Darnold, Seahawks Quarterback: Darnold's performance was a breath of fresh air, silencing any doubts about his playoff reputation. He led the Seahawks to a dominant 41-6 win over the 49ers, showcasing his ability to manage the game and avoid turnovers. His performance was a stark contrast to last year's Wild Card Round, where he melted down in a blowout loss. Darnold's comfort at home, coupled with a loaded roster, allowed him to be himself and lead the team to victory.

2. Sean Payton, Broncos Head Coach: Payton's strategic game plan and the Denver defense's momentum-altering plays were instrumental in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Despite the loss of quarterback Bo Nix to a broken ankle, Payton's smart decisions and the defense's strong performance kept the Broncos in the game. This win was a testament to Payton's ability to lead the team through a challenging season.

3. Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks Wide Receiver: Shaheed's speed and versatility were on full display, providing a big-play dimension to the Seahawks' offense. His 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter set the tone for Seattle's victory. Shaheed's contributions on special teams were equally crucial, making him one of the best midseason trades of the season.

4. Broncos Defense: The Denver defense forced five turnovers in the win over the Bills, a significant improvement from their 14 turnovers throughout the entire season. This was a key area of emphasis for Payton during the bye week, and the defense's performance was vital in securing the win. The Broncos' ability to stop the Bills' offense and create turnovers was a significant factor in their success.

5. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks Running Back: Walker's recent form was a welcome sight for the Seahawks. He ran for 116 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win over the 49ers, averaging nearly six yards per carry over the past month. Walker's consistency and ability to grind away with the run game have been crucial for the Seahawks' offense.

Losers:

1. Bo Nix, Broncos Quarterback: Nix's season ended prematurely due to a broken ankle, a devastating blow for the Broncos. Despite his good numbers and high-leverage moments, the loss of Nix is a significant setback for the team's Super Bowl aspirations. His performance against the Bills was a testament to his readiness for the postseason, and his absence will be felt.

2. Josh Allen, Bills Quarterback: Allen's four turnovers were a significant factor in the Bills' defeat. His fumbled three times and threw two interceptions, including a pivotal play in overtime. Allen's inability to avoid turnovers cost the Bills the game, and it's a concern for the team's championship aspirations.

3. 49ers Offense: The 49ers' offense struggled against the Seahawks' defense, which allowed only 236 total yards and neutralized key players like Christian McCaffrey. The loss of tight end George Kittle to a season-ending injury further weakened the offense, and the team's inability to mount a comeback was a significant disappointment.

4. Sean McDermott, Bills Head Coach: McDermott's team faced increased scrutiny after another disappointing postseason finish. The Bills' need to win three playoff games on the road to reach the Super Bowl made this year's challenge even tougher. McDermott's ability to lead the team through the offseason and make strategic decisions will be crucial in the team's future success.

5. James Cook, Bills Running Back: Cook's performance was a bright spot for the Bills, with 117 yards on 24 carries in the first half. However, a fumble in the second quarter shifted the momentum, and the Bills' subsequent turnovers sealed their fate. Cook's potential was evident, but the team's inability to protect the ball cost them the game.