NFL Defender Settles Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson Debate for Bills & Ravens Fans (2026)

The ongoing debate between Bills and Ravens fans regarding the superiority of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson has now been joined by an NFL player, Charles Omenihu. Omenihu, who has played against both quarterbacks, offers an interesting perspective on the matter. He believes that while the league is still struggling to figure out Allen, they have found a way to counter Jackson's unique playstyle.

Omenihu's insight is particularly intriguing as he highlights the physical attributes that set Allen and Jackson apart. He notes that Allen's ability to drift backwards and run around makes him hard to tackle, and his arm strength is unparalleled. In contrast, Omenihu suggests that Jackson's play can be contained by a five-man rush and collapsing the pocket, which he believes has already been proven effective.

This commentary from an NFL player adds a new layer to the ongoing debate. It showcases the complexity of evaluating quarterbacks and the varying strategies employed by teams to counter their unique skills. Omenihu's perspective provides an interesting angle, emphasizing the importance of understanding individual player strengths and weaknesses in the NFL.

The article also mentions the Bills' recent activities, such as hosting Iowa State's 'Big Citrus' for a pre-draft visit and bringing in a sought-after defensive lineman. These updates provide context to the broader NFL landscape and the Bills' strategic moves. However, the main focus remains on Omenihu's insight into the contrasting playstyles of Allen and Jackson.

In my opinion, this article highlights the multifaceted nature of quarterback evaluation in the NFL. It showcases how different players and teams have varying opinions and strategies when it comes to containing top quarterbacks. Omenihu's perspective adds a unique layer to the debate, emphasizing the importance of understanding individual player strengths and the evolving nature of defensive tactics in the league.