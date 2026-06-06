NFL Combine 2026: Ty Simpson's Rise, Pickens' Trade Rumors, and Upcoming Changes (2026)

Hold onto your helmets, football fans, because the NFL offseason is heating up faster than a quarterback under a blitz! With free agency just around the corner, whispers from the 2026 NFL Combine are turning into full-blown headlines. Here’s what you need to know—and trust me, it’s a lot.

George Pickens: Tagged, Traded, or Staying Put?

Remember that report from the Senior Bowl about the Dallas Cowboys potentially slapping the franchise tag on star receiver George Pickens? Well, it’s official—Pickens was tagged on Friday, securing him a cool $27.3 million for the 2026 season. But here’s where it gets controversial: New rumors suggest the Cowboys might tag-and-trade Pickens before the July 15 deadline. Sound familiar? The Green Bay Packers pulled a similar move with Davante Adams in 2022, shipping him off to Las Vegas. Is this a smart business move or a risky gamble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For now, there’s no word on which teams might be eyeing Pickens, but one thing’s for sure—his long-term future in Dallas is anything but certain.

Jets’ Offseason Shuffle: Who Stays and Who Goes?

Over in New York, the Jets are making headlines of their own. Despite rumors of shopping defensive end Will McDonald (the 15th pick in the 2023 draft), the team is committed to helping him succeed. And this is the part most people miss: The bigger question isn’t about trading McDonald—it’s whether the Jets will exercise his fifth-year option. What do you think? Is he worth the investment?

Meanwhile, the Jets are reportedly targeting a familiar face: 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis, a 14-year veteran who’s been with the Saints for the past eight seasons. Davis had a career-best 143 tackles last year, proving age is just a number. But is bringing back a former player a nostalgic move or a strategic one?

On the offensive line front, the Jets are bracing for losses. Alijah Vera-Tucker (2021 first-round pick) and John Simpson are expected to hit free agency, leaving the team scrambling for a new guard.

Ty Simpson: The Quarterback Climbing Draft Boards

Former Alabama QB Ty Simpson has been turning heads, and not just because of his stellar combine performance. Here’s the kicker: Sources indicate Simpson could go much higher in the draft than initially predicted, with some believing he’ll land in the top 12. The Cleveland Browns, in particular, are reportedly doing extensive work on him. Could he be their quarterback of the future? Is Simpson the real deal, or is the hype overblown?

NFL Combine: Big Changes on the Horizon

The combine itself isn’t immune to change. While past rumors of relocation or position-based events never materialized, the league is finally shaking things up—starting as early as 2027. Here’s what’s on the table:

- Shift the schedule: Pushing the combine back a week or two, ending two days before free agency begins. This would allow teams and agents to finalize deals during the event.

- Flip the script on workouts: Instead of athletic testing at the end of the week when players are exhausted, move it to the start when they’re fresh. Is this a no-brainer fix or too little too late?

- Early nights: All player activities would wrap up by 8 p.m., sparing players from late-night interviews that stretch past 11 p.m. Does this prioritize player well-being or disrupt the combine’s intensity?

One thing’s for sure: The combine isn’t going anywhere soon. Indianapolis is locked in as the host city through 2028, thanks to a two-year extension. But with these changes, will the combine lose its charm or become even more exciting?

From Pickens’ uncertain future to Simpson’s rising stock and the combine’s overhaul, this offseason is anything but boring. What’s your take on these developments? Let’s debate it in the comments!