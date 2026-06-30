NFL Combine 2026 Live: Day-by-Day Updates, Rumors, and Key Prospects (Feb 24) (2026)

Get ready for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where the future of the league will be on full display! This week-long event in Indianapolis is a crucial step for college football's top prospects to showcase their skills and secure their next career move. With nearly 400 draft candidates, it's an exciting opportunity for teams to scout and evaluate young talent.

But before we dive into the on-field action, let's address the latest news and rumors. USA TODAY Sports is on the ground in Indianapolis, bringing you all the updates throughout the week. Stay tuned for the latest from the coach and general manager appearances on February 24th.

Breaking News: Atlanta Falcons Confirm Kirk Cousins' Release

In a recent interview, Falcons GM Ian Cunningham revealed that quarterback Kirk Cousins will be a free agent in March. Cunningham explained the decision, citing respect for both Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. This move has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Steelers GM in Talks with Aaron Rodgers

Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh GM, has confirmed communication with Aaron Rodgers. However, Khan stated that there's no new update on a potential return. This situation leaves fans wondering about Rodgers' future and the potential impact on the Steelers.

Detroit Lions Head to Germany for International Game

The NFL has announced that the Detroit Lions will participate in the league's international game in Munich, Germany, this fall. This game, to be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium, is part of the NFL's push for global expansion, with a total of nine international games scheduled.

For more details on this exciting announcement, click here.

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

USA TODAY's NFL draft expert, Ayrton Ostly, will be providing live coverage from Indianapolis this week. Ahead of the combine, Ostly has put together a comprehensive guide, ensuring you don't miss a beat. From drill schedules to top prospects, it's all covered. Check out our NFL combine guide here.

How to Watch the NFL Combine in 2026

  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Stream: NFL+ | Fubo (https://www.fubo.tv/welcome/leagues/191277?irad=356362&irmp=1205322&subId1=USAT&subId2=NFL&subId3=2025)

You can also stream the combine on Fubo here.

Combine Location and Schedule

The on-field events will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, located in downtown Indianapolis.

Here's a breakdown of the combine schedule:

  • Monday, Feb. 23: Coach and general manager media availabilities
  • Tuesday, Feb. 24: Coach and general manager media availabilities
  • Wednesday, Feb. 25: Coach and general manager media availabilities, defensive line, kicker, and linebacker media interviews
  • Thursday, Feb. 26: Defensive line, kicker, and linebacker measurements and drills, defensive back and tight end media interviews
  • Friday, Feb. 27: Defensive back and tight end measurements and drills, defensive line, kicker, and linebacker bench presses, quarterback, running back, and wide receiver media interviews
  • Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver measurements and drills, defensive back and tight end bench presses, offensive line media interviews
  • Sunday, March 1: Offensive line measurements and drills, quarterback, running back, and wide receiver bench presses

The Main Event: 2026 NFL Draft

This week's combine is just the beginning. The NFL offseason's main event, the annual draft, will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25. Get ready for an exciting draft season!

Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Are you excited for the upcoming draft and the potential impact of these young prospects?

NFL Combine 2026 Live: Day-by-Day Updates, Rumors, and Key Prospects (Feb 24) (2026)

References

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