NFL Combine 2026: Highlights and Insights from Day 2 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine! We've got some incredible stories and insights to share with you, so buckle up and let's dive in.

The Future of Football Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS is buzzing with energy as quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs take center stage at the 2026 NFL Combine. Meanwhile, defensive backs and tight ends are preparing to showcase their skills on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. It's an event that promises to shape the future of the NFL, and we're here to bring you all the juicy details.

1. Ty Simpson: A Franchise Quarterback in the Making?

Ty Simpson, the former Alabama quarterback, is making a bold case for himself as a long-term solution for any NFL team. Despite a challenging first and only season as the Crimson Tide's starter, Simpson believes his experience, both as a starter and a backup to Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, has prepared him for the big leagues. He confidently declares, "I'm ready. I'm a franchise quarterback." Simpson credits Alabama's infrastructure and guidance from coaches like Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer, and Ryan Grubb for his NFL-ready skills. He adds, "Alabama prepares you most for the NFL. The locker room is as close to an NFL environment as you can get." However, some critics argue that Simpson's inconsistent performance during the 2025 season might hinder his chances. Will Simpson's argument convince an NFL team, or will his performance at the Combine be the deciding factor?

2. Johnny Manziel's Legacy: A Cautionary Tale or a Mentor?

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, known for his college stardom, has become a mentor to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia. Pavia, who finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, has embraced Manziel's guidance as he prepares for the NFL. Pavia shares, "He's given me great advice and has been a true friend." However, Pavia has also faced scrutiny for his reaction to losing the Heisman and concerns about his height. He aims to set the record straight, emphasizing his humility and dedication to the process. Will Pavia's mentorship with Manziel help him navigate the challenges of transitioning to the NFL?

3. Carnell Tate: The Top Wide Receiver in the 2026 Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft boasts an impressive crop of wide receivers, but Ohio State's Carnell Tate is making a strong case for being the top dog. Tate confidently declares, "Me, no question. I bring it all to the table." He boasts an impressive resume, including a robust 17.2 yards per catch in 2025 and a knack for making contested catches. Tate's route-running skills and impact in the run game set him apart. Ohio State's track record of producing first-round receivers, including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and others, further strengthens Tate's case. Will Tate's confidence and skills earn him the title of WR1 in the 2026 Draft?

4. Jeremiyah Love: The Complete Running Back

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is showcasing himself as a complete running back at the 2026 NFL Combine. With an impressive rushing record and receiving skills, Love is a versatile asset for any NFL team. But what sets Love apart is his blocking ability. He boasts, "I dominated everybody who tried to rush me." Love's blocking skills are backed by stats, with PFF crediting him with zero sacks allowed in his career. Love's all-around game and confidence make him a top prospect. Will Love's performance at the Combine solidify his status as the RB1 in this class?

5. Fernando Mendoza: The Next Tom Brady?

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Mendoza remains humble, stating, "I'm grateful for any opportunity, whether it's the No. 1 pick or the 199th pick." Mendoza's admiration for Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, is evident. He dreams of being mentored by Brady, whom he considers the greatest quarterback of all time. Will Mendoza's talent and potential earn him the chance to learn from the legendary Brady?

6. Carson Beck: Reuniting with Coach Monken

Carson Beck, the former Georgia quarterback, has a special connection with new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken. Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, with Monken as his offensive coordinator for the first three. Beck speaks highly of Monken, saying, "He's an amazing coach, and I've learned a lot from him." Beck, now 23, is seeking an NFL opportunity, and the Browns might be in the market for a quarterback. Will Beck's past connection with Monken lead to a reunion in Cleveland?

7. Jordyn Tyson: A Top Receiver with a Health Scrutiny

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, ranked as the 17th-highest prospect by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, is a top target for NFL teams. However, Tyson's injury history has raised concerns about his durability. He missed time in each of his four college seasons due to various injuries. Tyson remains optimistic, stating, "After every injury, I came back better than ever." Will Tyson's talent and resilience overcome these health concerns?

8. Brenen Thompson: The Potential 40-Yard Dash King

Brenen Thompson, the Mississippi State wide receiver, is generating buzz for his potential to challenge Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record. Thompson, known for his speed, reportedly ran 40 times in the 4.3 range during high school. Will Thompson's performance at the Combine live up to the hype and elevate his stock as a Day 3 pick?

Stay tuned for more updates from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine! We'll keep you posted on all the exciting developments and controversies unfolding in Indianapolis.